Olympic Swimmer Florent Manaudou Finishes 2nd in Reality Dance Show

After a 3rd place finish in the 50 free at the Paris Olympics, French swimmer Florent Manaudou and his partner Elsa Bois upgraded to silver on Season 14 of the reality celebrity dance competition show Danse avec les stars, part of the Dancing with the Stars franchise.

The pair survived a number of close calls throughout the season, including surviving a Bottom 3 in the penultimate week.

In the finale, the 34-year-old Manaudou and his partner danced one Freestyle routine to the French song Je suis malade by Serge Lama and one Jive-style routine to the song Footloose by Kenny Loggins to advance to the head-to-head finale.

There, they faced the ultimate winners – singer Lenie Vacher and partner Jordan Mouillerac. Manaudou and Bois did a salsa dance to The Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, while the winners did a rumba dance to Hymne a l’amour by Edith Piaf.

Ultimately, Vacher and Mouillerac won 69% of the public vote on The Last Dance to win the competition.

Participants in the show are paid both a salary along with prize money for how far they advance. The exact amounts are not publicly revealed.

this makes him the most successful swimmer on a similar dance show, surpassing his former girlfriend Pernille Blume who was 3rd on Season 18 of the Danish version.

Tom Dean competed on a recent season of the British version, where he was part of the first couple that was eliminated; Adam Peaty competed on the 19th season of the same show, finishing 9th out of 15 pairs; Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds was also on the British version, finishing 10th out of 15 teams in season 20.

The 34-year-old Manaudou owns six Olympic medals from four Olympic appearances, including bronze in the 50 free last summer.

Week 1 – (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life – Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (salsa)

Score: 25 (3rd out of 6)

Week 3 – We Are the Champions – Queen (waltz)

Score: 28 (6th out of 12) (cumulative weeks 1 + 2 = 57)

Theme: dance in memory of a special moment in their personal life.

Week 4 – L’amour brille sous les étoiles (Can You Feel the Love Tonight) – Maïdi Roth, Jean-Philippe Puymartin, Mimi Félixine, Michel Elias & Emmanuel Curtil (rumba)

Score: 32 (3rd out of 11)

Theme: Disney

Week 5 – Mission Impossible Theme – Lalo Schifrin (pasodoble)

Score: 31 (6th out of 9)

Theme: Movies

Week 6 – SOS d’un terrien en détresse – Daniel Balavoine (contemporary dance)

Score: 35 (t-2nd out of 9)

Theme: A mystery dancer (Bois’ mother, Laurie) joins the pair during the performance.

Week 7 – À ma place – Axel Bauer & Zazie (tango)

Score: 31 (t-4th out of 8)

Theme: Dance with a judge

Face to Face:

Week 8 – Je danse le mia – IAM (samba)

Score: 35 (2nd out of 6)

Theme: Flashback to the 1990s and 2000s

Week 9 – Your Song – Ewan McGregor & Alessandro Safina (American Smooth)

Score: 35 (3rd out of 6)

Theme: The troupes (accompanied by a dance troupe)

Week 10 – Semifinals – You Should be Dancing – Bee Gees (Cha-cha-cha) & Nouse On Sait – Pierre Garnier (Rumba)

Score: 66 combined (3rd out of 5)

With a costume change!

Week 11 – Final – Je suis malade – Serge Lama (Freestyle) & Footloose – Kenny Loggins (Jive)

Week 11 – The Last Dance – The Time of My Life – Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (Salsa)

Lost via 69%-31% public vote.