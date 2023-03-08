Canadian Sienna Angove Sends Verbal To Ohio State (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sienna Angove has announced her verbal commitment to the Ohio State University, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Angove is from British Columbia in Canada, and swims year-round with Kamloops Classic Swimming.

“BUCK YEAH‼️ I could not be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at THE Ohio State University! In awe of this whole process and could not be more grateful for this opportunity. Huge thank you to Coach Brad, my friends and family, and of course the coaches and team at Ohio! GO BUCKEYES!!”

Angove’s best events are mid-distance free and IM, but she has range down to the 100 and up to the mile. This past summer she set a slew of personal best times at the Canadian Junior and Senior Championships, highlighted by two 2nd-place finishes in the 400 free and 400 IM. Additionally, she earned 3rd in the 1500 free and 4th in the 200 and 800 free, all with best times.

Top LCM Times (Converted SCY):

100 free – 57.67 (50.51)

200 free – 2:03.08 (1:47.99)

400 free – 4:18.36 (4:49.97)

800 free – 8:54.17 (9:58.50)

1500 free – 17:22.44 (17:02.00)

400 IM – 4:52.82 (4:18.03)

The Buckeyes recently secured their 4th consecutive Big Ten title at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. It took a 4:50.72 to advance to the C-final in the 500 free, a 1:48.32 to advance in the 200, and a 4:22.52 in the 400 IM. The 400 IM and 200 free are back-to-back events at Big Tens, meaning Angove would likely have a decision to make with her potential lineup. Angove’s converted times in all three would have put her in the C-final this year, while her converted 1500 time would have scored at 23rd.

The 200 freestyle was one of the weaker events for Ohio State in terms of depth at Big Tens. Amy Fulmer led the way with a 2nd-place finish at 1:43.45. Fulmer was followed by Gwen Woodbury at 20th (1:47.60) and Teresa Ivan at 23rd (1:48.11). Ivan and Woodbury will still be on campus when Angove arrives, giving them the chance to build up more depth in the event if Angove chooses to swim it.

The 400 IM was a much stronger event for the Buckeyes this year, with Felicia Pasadyn winning the Big Ten title (4:03.62). Kyra Sommerstad and Jessica Eden joined her in the A-final and placed 3rd (4:10.34) and 4th (4:10.85), respectively. Eden is only a freshman this year, and will also overlap with Angove.

Angove joins Rachel Bockrath, Mila Nikanorov, Susie Lee, and Danika Varda in the Buckeyes’ class of 2028. Bockrath and Nikanorov also do freestyle events, while Lee adds in backstroke and Varda covers the breaststroke events.

