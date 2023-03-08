2023 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

After Tuesday night’s session, which consisted of the 800 free relays, we are getting ready to crown our first individual champions of the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships.

Beginning with the fastest heats of the women’s and men’s 1000 free, we will contest the finals of the 200 IM and 50 freestyle and women’s 1-meter diving, before wrapping up the evening with timed finals of the 200 medley relay.

Emily Trieschmann, who anchored Nova S’eastern’s gold medal-winning 800 free relay in 1:47.21 last night, is top seed in the 1000 free. She comes in with the fastest time ever swum in D2 history, 9:43.69, just one hundredth off the meet record. Tampa fifth-year Hayden Curley will be in lane 4 of the men’s race with a seed time of 8:56.58.

Drury and Nova S’eastern stuffed the A and B finals of the women’s 200 IM; notably they each have three swimmers in the A final. Nova freshman Emilia Ronningdal was the lone sub-2:00 in prelims this morning. In the men’s race, Colorado Mesa’s Benjamin Sampson (1:45.16) and Drury’s Andrew Rodriguez (1:45.69) are the top seeds. Last year they were tenth and fifth, respectively.

Johanna Buys of Indy, the top returning scorer from 2022, leads the qualifiers in the women’s 50 free (22.54), but it will be a tight final with the entire field seeded within six-tenths of each other. Henderson State boasts the top two sprinters on the men’s side, with Jack Armstrong (19.21) in lane 4 and Lamar Taylor (19.24) in lane 5.

Wayne State freshman Mikaela Senkus ranked first out of prelims in 1-meter diving this morning, but Grand Valley State senior Gracyn Segard, who has won this event in each of the last two years, will be seeking her third consecutive title.

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 9:43.69 – Emily Trieschmann , Nova S’eastern (2023)

Meet Record: 9:43.70 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2020)

Podium:

Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern – 9:43.25 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 9:53.61 Kate Agger, Wingate – 9:55.83 Allison Vassilakos, Wayne State – 9:55.99 Keeley Durkin, West Chester – 10:02.06 Ana Cecilia Carvalho, McKendree – 10:03.60 Estelle Bauer, Nova S’eastern – 10:04.73 Amelia Kinnard, Colorado Mesa – 10:06.58

Men’s 1000 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet Record: 8:54.10 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Podium:

Cedric Buessing, UIndy – 8:55.88 Victor Rosado, Oklahoma Christian – 8:56.94 Hayden Curley, Tampa – 8:58.22 Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 9:00.47 Luca Alessandrini, Nova S’eastern – 9:04.35 Jon Kantzenbach, Grand Valley – 9:05.61 Barnabus Fluck, Tampa – 9:07.83 Miguel Marcos, Wingate – 9:07.94

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:55.63, Patri Castro Ortega (Queens) – 2016

Meet Record: 1:55.63, Patri Castro Ortega (Queens) – 2016

Podium:

Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S’eastern – 1:57.78 Aurora Duncan, Drury – 1:59.42 Savanna Best, Nova S’eastern – 2:00.59 Claire Conover, Drury – 2:00.86 Kaitlyn McCoy, UIndy – 2:01.00 Paige Mikesell, IUP – 2:01.01 May Lowy, Nova S’eastern – 2:01.48 Mellie Wijk, Drury – 2:03.12

Men’s 200 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.61, Marius Kusch (Queens) – 2018

Meet Record: 1:41.61, Marius Kusch (Queens) – 2018

Podium:

Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa – 1:44.33 Matteo Zampese, Florida Southern – 1:45.06 Santiago Corredor, Tampa – 1:45.48 Andrew Rodriguez, Drury – 1:45.53 John Amrein, Oklahoma Christian – 1:45.43 Juan Daniel Garcia Ruiz, Findlay – 1:46.74 Jackson Lustig, McKendree – 1:46.88 Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:47.85

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 22.15, Danielle Melilli (Queens) – 2022

Meet Record: 22.15, Danielle Melilli (Queens) – 2022

Podium:

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 18.88, Matej Dusa (Queens) – 2022

Meet Record: 18.88, Matej Dusa (Queens) – 2022

Podium:

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 511.55, Kayla Kelosky (Clarion) – 2011

Meet Record: 511.55, Kayla Kelosky (Clarion) – 2011

Podium:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:38.49 – Queens (2018)

Meet Record: 1:38.58 Queens (2019)

Podium:

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:24.69 – Drury (2021)

Meet Record: 1:24.69 – Drury (2021)

Podium: