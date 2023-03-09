Futures Qualifier Ian Stewart Commits To Dartmouth (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ian Stewart has announced that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Dartmouth College, beginning with the 2023-2024 season this fall. Stewart is currently a senior at Claudia Taylor Johnson High School in San Antonio, Texas. He swims club year-round with Alamo Area Aquatic Association, a Silver Medal club under USA Swimming’s Club Excellence program.

He shared his reasons for choosing Dartmouth with SwimSwam:

“I chose this school for its amazing academics and networking opportunities. I also chose Dartmouth because of its student-athlete population.”

Stewart’s emphasis is on backstroke and freestyle events. He owns Futures qualifying times in the 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, and 200 back. He most recently raced in College Station this month at the Speedo Sectionals meet. He recorded his highest individual finish in the 100 back, where he swam a 50.51 in finals to earn 15th. He also placed 25th in the 200 back (1:50.16), 20th in the 200 free (1:40.76), 65th in the 100 fly (51.62), and 40th in the 200 IM (1:56.18).

Stewart’s backstroke appears to have hit a bit of a plateau, as his best backstroke times are from the spring of 2021. However, his freestyle has continued to improve. His 200 free at Speedo Sectionals this month marked a best time, while his best 500 free time is from this past November.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 50.17

200 back – 1:48.74

200 free – 1:40.76

500 free – 4:35.64

Dartmouth was one of the teams that was cut in 2020 due to financial issues. After threatening a Title IX complaint, the programs were reinstated 6 months later. The team most recently finished 8th out of 8 teams at this year’s Ivy League Championships.

Joe Moll led the team in the backstroke events this year with an 18th place finish in the 100 back (48.71) and an 11th place finish in the 200 back (1:45.21). In the 500 free, the team was led by Yan Dvoretskiy, who earned 25th with a 4:28.99. Tim Park was the highest finisher for Dartmouth in the 200 free, as he clocked a personal best time of 1:37.28 to take 12th. Dvoretskiy is the youngest of this group, and will overlap with Stewart for two years.

Joining Steward in Dartmouth’s class of 2027 is Logan Pack, William McClelland, Andy Peterson, David Ji, and Tommy Irwin. Pack and Peterson also swim backstroke, while McCelland focuses on fly and Ji does breaststroke. Irwin is the lone distance freestyler of the group.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

