SwimSwam Pulse: 100 Fly Edges Out 200 IM For Most-Anticipated Women’s NCAA Matchup

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which showdown at the Women’s NCAA Championships they’re looking forward to the most next week:

Question: Which women’s NCAA matchup are you most excited for?

RESULTS

100 fly – 44.2%

44.2% 200 IM – 43.6%

43.6% 100 back – 7.5%

7.5% 100 free – 3.4%

3.4% Other – 1.3%

The impending showdown in the 100 fly at the Women’s NCAA Championships has been on everyone’s radar all season—we were hyping up the event as early as September—with the four-fastest swimmers of all-time set to clash.

Headlining the field are Kate Douglass and Maggie MacNeil , the only two women who have broken 49 seconds in the event, along with reigning Long Course world champion Torri Huske.

Supplementing the lineup is Stanford’s Claire Curzan, who entered her freshman season with a lifetime best of 49.24, which ranks her fourth all-time behind Douglass (48.84), MacNeil (48.89) and Huske (49.17).

Entering the 2022-23 season, only nine women had ever broken 50 seconds in the event. Now, there are 11, as Gretchen Walsh (49.34) and Emma Sticklen (49.79) have joined the club.

Walsh won’t race the event at NCAAs, but still, the field will have five women who have been sub-50 in the event this season, with Louisville’s Gabi Albiero (50.04) not far behind.

With that absolutely loaded lineup, the 100 fly was seemingly a lock to be the most anticipated race of Women’s NCAAs, but things changed when the psych sheets dropped last week.

Douglass opted to enter the 200 IM over the 50 free on Day 2, setting her up for an epic showdown with Virginia teammate Alex Walsh.

In our latest poll asking readers which race they’re most anxiously anticipating, the 100 fly (44.2 percent) edged out the 200 IM (43.6 percent), though it was razor-thin and everyone’s clearly excited for both showdowns, with Douglass at the center of both of them.

The 100 back, which will feature G. Walsh, Curzan and defending champion Katharine Berkoff, was third in the poll with 7.5 percent, followed by the MacNeil/G. Walsh clash in the 100 free.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Which matchup are you most looking forward to at men’s NCAAs?

Which men's NCAA matchup are you most excited for? 100 free – Seeliger vs Crooks vs Liendo (18 seeded sub-42)

100 fly – Ramadan vs Crooks vs Liendo vs Minakov

500 free – Wide Open (3 seeded sub-4:10)

200 fly – Wide Open (3 seeded sub-1:40)

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

