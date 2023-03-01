Tehani Kong Commits to CSU-East Bay with Times Capable of Winning PCSC Titles

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of Hawaii’s top high school swimmers, Tehani Kong of Kailua, Hawaii has announced her decision to continue her swimming career on the mainland next fall, committing to Cal State University, East Bay. Kong is currently in the middle of her senior year at Kalaheo High School and has done her club swimming with the Aulea Swim Club.

“I am beyond happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at California State University East Bay! Mahalo to my family and friends for giving me unconditional love and support. Also, thank you Coach Joe for always believing in me and pushing me pass my limits. I’m super grateful for this opportunity and excited to become a pioneer! ❤️🖤 #gopioneers”

Last March, Kong was a medalist at the Hawaii Swimming and Diving State Championships, taking 3rd in the 50 free (24.35). She was also on pace to take silver in the 100 fly, before a false start during finals of the event derailed her chances at claiming two medals at the meet. She also traveled to California over the summer to compete at the Futures Championships in Santa Clara. She raced in three events, posting a lifetime best of 1:06.79 in the 100 fly.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.24

100 free – 53.05

200 free – 1:58.61

100 fly – 54.99

200 fly – 2:06.81

Kong will be a huge addition to the East Bay program when she arrives next fall. Last season, her lifetime best in the 100 fly would have won the conference title by over a second. She would have also finished as the runner-up in the 200 fly and qualified for the B-final of the 50 and 100 freestyles. Her current times also put her only just off of the program records in butterfly events. The team’s longest standing record is currently the 100 fly, having been set at 54.78 by Caitlin Denise in 2014.

With her current lifetime bests, Kong will have the potential to compete on the national level as early as her freshman year. Her time in the 100 fly is already over a second under the Division II B-standard in the event and her 50 free, 100 free, and 200 fly are only just off of it. Her 100 time would have been fast enough to earn an invite to the 2022 NCAA Championships, with the slowest invited time being 55.66. CSU-East Bay had one individual qualifier last season, with Brooklyn Dressel competing in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Last season, CSU-East Bay took second at the 2022 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships, losing to Pepperdine by just 100 points. The team’s top performer at the meet was freshman Delaney Carlson, who was a two event winner. Kong will have two years of overlap with Carlson when she arrives on campus this fall.

