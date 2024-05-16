Evgenii Somov Blasts 58.72 100 Breast For New Russian Record, First Time Sub-1:00

2024 SPEEDO ATLANTA CLASSIC

Evgenii Somov unleashed a monstrous swim in the prelims of the men’s 100 breaststroke on Thursday morning at the Atlanta Classic, stunningly breaking the Russian Record.

Entering the competition having never broken 1:00, Somov fired off a time of 58.72 this morning, cracking Anton Chupkov‘s Russian Record of 58.83 established in 2020.

A former star at the University of Louisville, Somov dismantled his previous best of 1:00.11 set at the 2021 Russian Championships. He only has a handful of long course swims on record over the last few years—at the beginning of March, he logged a time of 1:00.83 at the California/Nevada Sectionals, which represented his season-best coming into this week.

Somov closed well in setting his previous best time three years ago, but was even faster on Thursday—and quicker than Chupkov, who is known for his closing ability—as he rocketed back in 30.68.

Split Comparison

Chupkov, Old Record Somov, Old PB Somov, New Record 27.97 29.01 28.03 58.83 (30.86) 1:00.11 (31.10) 58.72 (30.68)

The 25-year-old is representing the California-based club Albany Armada Aquatics.

A five-time ACC champion in the 100 breast during his time at Louisville, Somov slots into #5 in the world rankings for the 2023-24 season.

Entering tonight’s final in Atlanta, Somov is nearly three seconds clear of the field, with Henry Bethel sitting 2nd at 1:01.42.

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy of @swimcoverage on X

Somov is fast enough to compete at the Paris Olympics—he’s never qualified for the Games with Russian breaststroke dominated by Chupkov and Kirill Prigoda—but will need to apply for neutral status with World Aquatics in order to do so.