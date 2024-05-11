Kayky Mota Secures Brazilian Olympic Bid In Men’s 100 Butterfly

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of racing at the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Olympic Trials was on the subdued side, with no swimmer clocking an Olympic Qualification Time across the 5 individual events.

Despite this, an athlete did secure his Paris 2024 berth, however.

25-year-old Kayky Mota won the men’s 100m butterfly, stopping the clock in a time of 52.56. Although that didn’t clear the OQT of 51.67, the fact no one beat him here means his quicker mark from the 2023 World Championships stands.

In Fukuoka, Mota earned a time of 51.47 in the heats followed by 51.43 to place 10th in the semi-finals. With these performances, the former University of Tennessee ace punched his ticket to Paris.

After the race, Mota stated, “We always want to swim a little faster, but today we are very happy. I am fulfilling a childhood dream, which is to be an Olympic swimmer.”

Quote courtesy of CBDA.

Additional Winners

Gabrielle Roncatto , already qualified in the women’s 400m free, tried to make it a double with the 400m IM. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old fell short of the 4:38.53 OQT, instead getting to the wall in 4:47.32 as the sole swimmer of the field under 4:50.

, already qualified in the women’s 400m free, tried to make it a double with the 400m IM. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old fell short of the 4:38.53 OQT, instead getting to the wall in 4:47.32 as the sole swimmer of the field under 4:50. Former Univerity of Lousiville standout and U.S. National Teamer Nicolas Albiero took the gold in the men’s 200m back. Albiero stopped the clock in 1:59.26 to beat the field by well over a second but was outside the 1:57.50 OQT. Albiero already earned an Olympic berth earlier in the men’s 200m fly.

took the gold in the men’s 200m back. Albiero stopped the clock in 1:59.26 to beat the field by well over a second but was outside the 1:57.50 OQT. Albiero already earned an Olympic berth earlier in the men’s 200m fly. Maria Pessanha got it done for gold in the women’s 200m fly, producing a time of 2:12.50, just .09 ahead of runner-up Maria Fernanda Costa who touched in 2:12.59.

got it done for gold in the women’s 200m fly, producing a time of 2:12.50, just .09 ahead of runner-up who touched in 2:12.59. The women’s 200m back saw Alexia Asuncao notched 2:15.48 as the victor.

Brazilian Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 5