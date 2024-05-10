Gui Caribe Secures Olympic Berth With 100 Free Victory At Brazilian Trials

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day 4 of the 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships, 21-year-old Gui Caribe secured his spot on the nation’s roster for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Caribe punched his ticket in the men’s 100m freestyle, powering his way to the wall in a winning effort of 48.16.

Caribe opened in 23.06 and closed in 25.10 to dip under the CBDA-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 48.34.

The speedster was actually quicker out of the morning heats, staking his claim on the race with an AM swim of 47.95 (22.66/25.29), his fastest of the season. That ranks him 14th in the world at the moment.

The University of Tennessee ace was the only competitor of the field to hit an Olympics-worthy time. Marcelo Chierighini was next to the wall in 48.41 while Gabriel Santos earned bronze in 48.83. Breno Correia was 4th in 48.84 and this trio will wait to find out if they’ve made the grade for the men’s 4x100m free relay.

As for Caribe, his personal best remains at the 47.82 he fired off at the 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships.

Post-race here, Caribe stated, “I wish I had swum better in the afternoon. I felt good in the morning, but the important thing is to qualify for Paris. I’m sure I’ll swim faster there.”

Additional Winners

Gabrielle Da Silva raced her way to the top of the podium in the women’s 200m breast. She clocked 2:26.94 as one of two swimmers under the 2:30 barrier. Joining her was Bruna Leme in 2:28.29 while Andressa Sango bagged bronze in 2:32.87.

raced her way to the top of the podium in the women’s 200m breast. She clocked 2:26.94 as one of two swimmers under the 2:30 barrier. Joining her was in 2:28.29 while bagged bronze in 2:32.87. Former Indiana University standout Vini Lanza was the top men’s 200m IM performer. Lanza produced a mark of 2:00.06 to just get the edge over breaststroke winner here Caio Pumputis who settled for silver in 2:00.16. The 400m IM victor Stephan Steverink rounded out the podium in 2:01.58.

was the top men’s 200m IM performer. Lanza produced a mark of 2:00.06 to just get the edge over breaststroke winner here who settled for silver in 2:00.16. The 400m IM victor rounded out the podium in 2:01.58. No woman was able to nail a Paris-worthy time in the 100m free, although it was a tight battle to the wall. Ana Vieira got there first in 54.45, just .02 ahead of Stephanie Balduccini who notched 54.47. The 200m free gold medalist Maria Fernanda Costa placed 3rd in 54.99.

got there first in 54.45, just .02 ahead of who notched 54.47. The 200m free gold medalist placed 3rd in 54.99. Guilherme Costa has already qualified in the men’s 400m and 200m free but fell short in the 1500m distance. Chasing the Olympic QT of 15:00.99, Costa came within 3 seconds, logging 15:03.42. Thiago Ruffini scored silver in 15:16.26 and Pedro Farias hit 15:20.29 as the 3rd place finisher.

Brazilian Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 4