Balduccini Reportedly Suffered From Appendicits Through Brazilian Championships

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships wrapped up over the weekend with an 18-strong Olympic squad being announced as a result of the performances put up in Rio.

One of the selected athletes is 19-year-old Stephanie Balduccini with the University of Michigan star headed to her second consecutive Games.

Balduccini finished 2nd in the women’s 200m free (1:58.51) and 2nd in the 100m free (54.47) rendering her qualified for Paris as a member of the 4x200m free and 4x100m free relays.

What’s remarkable about the teen’s performance is that she reportedly swam while taking antibiotics to avoid appendicitis surgery, according to Coach Alex Pussieldi.

We reached out to Balduccini to find out more about her condition and prognosis.

A informação que eu tinha e não queria dar, mas perguntei direto a ela: Stephanie Balduccini nadou a Seletiva Olímpica toda sob antibiótico para evitar uma cirurgia de apendicite. E ainda nadou muito! — Coach Alex Pussieldi (@alexpussieldi) May 12, 2024

According to Harvard Health Publishing, studies have shown that ‘many people with uncomplicated acute appendicitis may be safely treated with antibiotics and avoid an appendectomy.’ Uncomplicated means that the appendix hasn’t ruptured or formed an abscess.

In the study, researchers had 530 people with uncomplicated acute appendicitis either undergo an appendectomy or receive 10 days of antibiotic therapy. After five years, 61% of the antibiotic group had no recurrences of appendicitis and no appendectomies. (Harvard Health Publishing)