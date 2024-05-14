Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Balduccini Reportedly Suffered From Appendicits Through Brazilian Championships

2024 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Brazilian Swimming Championships wrapped up over the weekend with an 18-strong Olympic squad being announced as a result of the performances put up in Rio.

One of the selected athletes is 19-year-old Stephanie Balduccini with the University of Michigan star headed to her second consecutive Games.

Balduccini finished 2nd in the women’s 200m free (1:58.51) and 2nd in the 100m free (54.47) rendering her qualified for Paris as a member of the 4x200m free and 4x100m free relays.

What’s remarkable about the teen’s performance is that she reportedly swam while taking antibiotics to avoid appendicitis surgery, according to Coach Alex Pussieldi.

We reached out to Balduccini to find out more about her condition and prognosis.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, studies have shown that ‘many people with uncomplicated acute appendicitis may be safely treated with antibiotics and avoid an appendectomy.’  Uncomplicated means that the appendix hasn’t ruptured or formed an abscess.

In the study, researchers had 530 people with uncomplicated acute appendicitis either undergo an appendectomy or receive 10 days of antibiotic therapy. After five years, 61% of the antibiotic group had no recurrences of appendicitis and no appendectomies. (Harvard Health Publishing)

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!