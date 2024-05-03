The Lithuanian 2024 Olympic Roster As It Stands Today

While we still have until June 23rd as the end date of the qualification window for the 2024 Olympics, we’re starting to take a look at what nations’ rosters look like as we near the Paris Games.

Lithuania is among the nations whose national championships were not the only selection opportunity for its swimmers. Per the Lithuanian selection policy, the country’s athletes can still qualify for Paris through the June window if they hit World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Times at a sanctioned meet.

At this point in time, 4 swimmers have made the grade for Paris – 2 males in Danas Rapsys and Aleksas Savickas and 2 females in Ruta Meilutyte and Kotryna Teterevkova.

Lithuanian Individual Olympic Qualifiers Thus Far

Rapsys and Teterevkova are the only repeat Olympians from the 2020 Games. There in Tokyo, Rapsys’ highest finish came in the men’s 200m free where he placed 8th while Teterevkova’s highest placement came in the women’s 100m breast where she finished 14th.

Ruta Meilutyte, Olympic champion at the 2012 Games in London, was serving a suspension during Tokyo. That suspension was a result of the now-27-year-old having missed 3 doping control tests in a year.