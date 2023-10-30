Olympian Bruno Fratus To Return At Jose Finkel Trophy

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)
- Tuesday, October 31st – Sunday, November 4th
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- LCM (50m)
The 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Jose Finkel Trophy kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31st from Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Although some swimmers to the tune of Stephanie Balduccini and Gui Caribe are absent from the entries, there is still plenty of star power to make this six-day competition a must-see affair.
For one, Olympic bronze medalist Bruno Fratus is scheduled to make his 2023 racing debut at this meet.
As a refresher, the 34-year-old speedster underwent the fourth shoulder surgery of his career last summer, and wound up bypassing the Brazilian Trials and, therefore, this year’s World Championships and Pan American Games.
Fratus said earlier this year he’d be focusing on rehabbing his shoulder with eyes on Paris and this Jose Finkel Trophy, as well as next month’s U.S. Open, will represent his elite competitions for 2023.
Fratus is entered in his signature 50m free, the event in which he took 3rd at the Tokyo Olympic Games to become the oldest swimmer to win a first Olympic medal.
There are several Pan American Games medalists heading straight to this meet from Santiago, Chile, including podium finishers Vini Lanza, Viviane Jungblut and Guilherme Da Costa.
25-year-old Costa had an especially successful Games, reaping gold across the men’s 400m, 800m and 1500m free events, establishing new meet records in the former 2 races.
Key Entries for 2023 Jose Finkel Trophy
- Fernando Scheffer – 100m/200m/400m/800m free
- Gustavo Borges – 50m/100m free, 50m fly
- Nic Albiero – 200m free, 100m/200m fly, 100m/200m back
- Vini Lanza – 50m /100m fly, 200m IM
- Oussama Sahnoune – 50m free
- Bruno Fratus – 50m free
- Viviane Jungblut – 400m/800m/1500m free
- Beatriz Dizotti – 400m/800m/1500m free
- Daynara Paula – 50m/100m free, 50m/100m fly
- Felipa Souza – 50m/100m/200m free
- Guilherme Da Costa – 200m/400m/800m/1500m free
- Leonardo De Deus – 100m/200m fly, 100m/200m back
- Matheus Santana – 50m/100m free, 50m fly
- Nathalia Almeida – 200m/400m free, 200m/400m IM, 100m back
- Mattheus Costa – 200m/400m/800m free
- Breno Correia – 50m/100m/200m free
- Caio Pumputis – 50m/100m/200m breast, 200m IM
- Gabriel Silva Santos – 50m/100m free, 50m fly
- Jhennifer Conceicao – 50m/100m/200m breast
- Joao Gomes Junior – 50m/100m breast
- Leonardo Santos – 100m fly, 200m/400m IM, 100m/200m back
- Marcelo – Chierighini – 50m/100m free, 50m fly
- Pedro Spajari – 50m/100m free
- Murilo Sartori – 100m/200m/400m free
- Brandonn Almeida – 400m free, 200m/400m IM, 200m breast, 200m back
- Maria Fernanda Costa – 100m/200m/400m free, 200m fly
- Gabrielle Roncatto – 22m/400m/800m/1500m free