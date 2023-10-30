Olympian Bruno Fratus To Return At Jose Finkel Trophy

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)

Tuesday, October 31st – Sunday, November 4th

Sao Paulo, Brazil

LCM (50m)

Entries

Live Results

Livestream

The 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Jose Finkel Trophy kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31st from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Although some swimmers to the tune of Stephanie Balduccini and Gui Caribe are absent from the entries, there is still plenty of star power to make this six-day competition a must-see affair.

For one, Olympic bronze medalist Bruno Fratus is scheduled to make his 2023 racing debut at this meet.

As a refresher, the 34-year-old speedster underwent the fourth shoulder surgery of his career last summer, and wound up bypassing the Brazilian Trials and, therefore, this year’s World Championships and Pan American Games.

Fratus said earlier this year he’d be focusing on rehabbing his shoulder with eyes on Paris and this Jose Finkel Trophy, as well as next month’s U.S. Open, will represent his elite competitions for 2023.

Fratus is entered in his signature 50m free, the event in which he took 3rd at the Tokyo Olympic Games to become the oldest swimmer to win a first Olympic medal.

There are several Pan American Games medalists heading straight to this meet from Santiago, Chile, including podium finishers Vini Lanza, Viviane Jungblut and Guilherme Da Costa.

25-year-old Costa had an especially successful Games, reaping gold across the men’s 400m, 800m and 1500m free events, establishing new meet records in the former 2 races.

Key Entries for 2023 Jose Finkel Trophy