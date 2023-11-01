Trio Of Swimmers Notch Doha-Worthy Times On Day One Of Jose Finkel

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)
- Tuesday, October 31st – Sunday, November 4th
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- LCM (50m)
- 2024 World Championships Qualification Criteria
The 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championship/Jose Finkel Trophy kicked off yesterday with a trio of swimmers notching qualification times for next year’s World Championships.
Taking the women’s 400m freestyle was Maria Fernanda Costa, with the 21-year-old clocking a winning effort of 4:09.11. That comfortably cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 4:10.47 needed for Doha in February.
Costa is the reigning Pan American Games silver medalist, having earned runner-up in Santiago with a time there of 4:06.68, a new personal best.
On her performance last night, Costa commented, “I was feeling really good about the race. I managed to set my pace and reached this QT. I’ve been doing well since the Pan American Games and it was important to start (Finkel) off on the right foot.”
Behind Costa last night was Gabrielle Roncatto who also nabbed a World Championships-worthy result of 4:09.85. Roncatto was the bronze medalist in Santiago behind her teammate, hitting a time in Santiago of 4:06.88.
Joining the aforementioned on the Doha qualification train was Matheus Gonche. The 24-year-old South American Games multi-gold medalist rocked a winning effort of 51.78 in the men’s 100m fly.
Gonche’s time dipped under the ‘A’ cut of 51.96 needed for the 2024 World Championships. His time also fell just .36 shy of his career-quickest result of 51.60 from last year.
Post-race, Gonche said, “I had some very difficult moments, but, with the help of my friends and family, I managed to recover to reach this level. Very happy with my performance today.”
Additional Day 1 Winners
- Guilherme Costa topped the men’s 400m free podium in a time of 3:48.31, a time which fell just .16 shy of the 3:48.15 QT needed for Doha.
- The men’s 100m breast saw Joao Garcia get to the wall first in 1:00.97.
- Giovanna Diamante clocked a time of 59.69 as the top women’s 100m butterflier and the sole swimmer under a minute in the final.
- Julia Goes earned the women’s 50m back title in a result of 28.46, while Guilherme Basseto followed suit in the men’s 50m back in 24.81.
- The men’s 4x100m free squad from Pinheiros produced a new meet record en route to gold. The combination of Gabriel Santos (49.78), Marcelo Chierghini (47.95), Victor Alcara (49.02) and Breno Correia (48.09) collectively clocked a winning effort of 3:15.04 for the gold.