Trio Of Swimmers Notch Doha-Worthy Times On Day One Of Jose Finkel

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)

The 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championship/Jose Finkel Trophy kicked off yesterday with a trio of swimmers notching qualification times for next year’s World Championships.

Taking the women’s 400m freestyle was Maria Fernanda Costa, with the 21-year-old clocking a winning effort of 4:09.11. That comfortably cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 4:10.47 needed for Doha in February.

Costa is the reigning Pan American Games silver medalist, having earned runner-up in Santiago with a time there of 4:06.68, a new personal best.

On her performance last night, Costa commented, “I was feeling really good about the race. I managed to set my pace and reached this QT. I’ve been doing well since the Pan American Games and it was important to start (Finkel) off on the right foot.”

Behind Costa last night was Gabrielle Roncatto who also nabbed a World Championships-worthy result of 4:09.85. Roncatto was the bronze medalist in Santiago behind her teammate, hitting a time in Santiago of 4:06.88.

Joining the aforementioned on the Doha qualification train was Matheus Gonche. The 24-year-old South American Games multi-gold medalist rocked a winning effort of 51.78 in the men’s 100m fly.

Gonche’s time dipped under the ‘A’ cut of 51.96 needed for the 2024 World Championships. His time also fell just .36 shy of his career-quickest result of 51.60 from last year.

Post-race, Gonche said, “I had some very difficult moments, but, with the help of my friends and family, I managed to recover to reach this level. Very happy with my performance today.”

Additional Day 1 Winners