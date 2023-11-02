Wednesday Afternoon Fun with Lifetime Fitness Metro Swim Team | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

SwimSwam took a visit to Florham Park, New Jersey, where Lifetime Fitness Metro Swim Team practices. With a 5-lane, 25-yard pool, head coach Asher Phipps does his best to keep his top group invested and engaged during practice. This meant we were treated to an outside-the-box workout with fun underwater work, nothing too long, and lots of racing.

400 Swim

8x

12.5 UW FAST into FLIP :20

12.5 IM order drill

2x

3×75 @ 1:20 Back drill breast drill Free



25 Hard Free @:40

10×50

O) 25 Stroke, work breakout/25 Work underwaters

E) 25 Free, work breakout/25 Work underwaters

Underwater 50s for 16 Minutes:

there were roughly 6 people per lane, so 6 stations, rotating stations every 50. The first 2 stations are out of the water resting while 4 people per lane are swimming a 50 on 1:10. You start at the back and work your way up to the front by 50, as the leader rotates out of the water each 50. The lane leader (coming off of the 25 wall) has to underwater dolphin kick under each of the 3 other swimmers in their lane. The 2nd swimmer has to dolphin kick under each of the 2 swimmers behind them, and the 3rd swimmer has to underwater past the 1 swimmer behind them. In total, it is 4×50 with the underwaters increasing by 50, meant to simulate a 200 where you’re trying to make your last wall be your best one.

Last set: broken 100s (25-50-25) off the blocks.