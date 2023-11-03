Gabrielle Assis Snares Doha-Worthy Result In 200 Breast At Jose Finkel

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)

We entered day three of the 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Jose Finkel with three swimmers having notched times worthy of roster spots for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Last night another athlete added her name to the lineup as Gabrielle Assis made the grade.

Racing the women’s 200m breast, 24-year-old Silva roared to the wall at 2:25.79 for gold. She represented the sole competitor of the field to get under 2:31 in the race so she topped the podium decisively.

Her result came within striking distance of her own Brazilian national record in the event. That benchmark remains at the 2:25.18 she logged in the heats at this year’s World Championships. There in Fukuoka, she ultimately placed 12th with a semi-final outing of 2:25.56.

Last month Assis bagged bronze at the 2023 Pan American Games, registering a time of 2:25.52 in Santiago.

The men’s 100m free was a thrilling battle to the wall, although no competitors hit the minimum time standard of 48.51 needed for Doha.

Touching first was 24-year-old Breno Correia who registered 48.67. That’s just over half a second away from his lifetime best 48.11, a time he earned at the Maria Lenk Trophy in 2019.

Silver went to Gabriel Santos who hit the timepad just .12 behind Correia in 48.79 while Pedro Spajari rounded out the top 3 in 49.11.

Of note, 33-year-old Luca Dotto of Italy was also among the field, posting 50.59 in the final as an exhibition swimmer. He was slightly quicker in the morning, logging 49.70.

Also, both Fernando Scheffer and Marcelo Chierighini were entered in the 100m free but wound up not swimming the event.

Additional Winners

produced a time of 2:14.45 to top the men’s 200m breaststroke podium. The women’s 100m back saw Maria Pessanha log a result of 1:02.39 to grab the gold.

log a result of 1:02.39 to grab the gold. A duo of men got under the 55-second threshold in the 100m back but both fell short of the 54.03 needed for Doha. Guilherme Basseto clocked 54.16 to edge out Guilherme Guido who settled for silver in 54.34.

clocked 54.16 to edge out who settled for silver in 54.34. Viviane Jungblut made a winning effort of 8:38.98 to come out on top of the women’s 800m free.

made a winning effort of 8:38.98 to come out on top of the women’s 800m free. Ana Carolina Vieira won the women’s 100m free. She hit 55.12 as the top performer, followed by Maria Fernanda Costa‘s 55.64 and Aline Rodrigues‘ 55.68.

Brazilian Qualifiers for 2024 World Championships Through Day 3