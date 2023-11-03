“Romanian Pride and Values” Represented In Logo For 2023 European SC Champs In Otopeni

Courtesy: European Aquatics

European Aquatics together with the Romanian Aquatics Federation – organizers of this year’s European Short Course Swimming Championships – are delighted to reveal the stunning logo for Otopeni 2023.

The 22nd edition of the 25m continental classic will run from 5-10 December in Romania and will take place in the same venue that successfully hosted the European Junior Swimming Championships last year.

According to Otopeni 2023 Organising Committee President Camélia Potec the event’s unique logo design was inspired by national identity and the values Romania stands for.

“The blue represents liberty, the center band is yellow in color and symbolizes justice, while the red is the final band and represents fraternity of the nation,” states Potec.

“For Romanian swimmers that will be present at the Championships, as well as for the Romanian public, 2023 Otopeni Short Course Swimming Championships logo speaks about the power of the team, fair play, excellence, respect and friendship all wrapped up in the symbolic splashes that the event will produce.”

The 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 logo for the 2023 European Short Course #Swimming Championships in Otopeni has been revealed! 🤩🥳#LENOtopeni2023 | 5-10 December pic.twitter.com/WjhACkchT1 — European Aquatics (@LENaquatics) October 27, 2023

World record holder David Popovici, from the host nation, will be among the stars looking to push for the podium at this year’s competition and he is set to be joined by major medal-winning athletes from across the continent.

