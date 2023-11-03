Bob Bowman & Herbie Behm Discuss How Team Dynamic has Impacted Early Season Speed

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Arizona State has been having a heck of a season so far and it’s barely November. In dual meets against Georgia and NC State, where both teams were wearing technical racing suits, ASU’s men came away with decisive wins while their women showed a lot of promise. The ASU pro group also raced during these dual meets, one notable race coming in the form of Regan Smith breaking the American record in the 200y fly.
ASU head coach Bob Bowman and associate head coach Herbie Behm sat down with SwimSwam to discuss completely changing the training group structure after the departure of Rachel Stratton-Mills to Northwestern and how that has affected the team culture.
- 0:00 Bob Bowman & Herbie Behm Introduction
- 1:00 Combining the Men’s & Women’s Training Groups
- 6:00 Weekly Training Groups
- 14:34 Wearing Tech Suits in all Dual Meets
- 21:39 October Dual Meets
- 28:28 Ilya Kharun
- 32:55 Swimming Fast Year-Round
- 37:14 Regan Smith
- 41:20 NC State Invite/US Open
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.