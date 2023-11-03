Bob Bowman & Herbie Behm Discuss How Team Dynamic has Impacted Early Season Speed

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Arizona State has been having a heck of a season so far and it’s barely November. In dual meets against Georgia and NC State, where both teams were wearing technical racing suits, ASU’s men came away with decisive wins while their women showed a lot of promise. The ASU pro group also raced during these dual meets, one notable race coming in the form of Regan Smith breaking the American record in the 200y fly.

ASU head coach Bob Bowman and associate head coach Herbie Behm sat down with SwimSwam to discuss completely changing the training group structure after the departure of Rachel Stratton-Mills to Northwestern and how that has affected the team culture.

0:00 Bob Bowman & Herbie Behm Introduction

1:00 Combining the Men’s & Women’s Training Groups

6:00 Weekly Training Groups

14:34 Wearing Tech Suits in all Dual Meets

21:39 October Dual Meets

28:28 Ilya Kharun

32:55 Swimming Fast Year-Round

37:14 Regan Smith

41:20 NC State Invite/US Open

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS