“BOTR” Distance Freestyler Ella Cosgrove (2025) Adds Verbal to Already Stellar Class at Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Cosgrove from Tucson, Arizona, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley, where she will join the class of 2029 in the fall of 2025.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley. I would love to thank my parents, siblings, coaches, teammates, and friends for all their support. I am so grateful for the teams and coaches I got to know throughout this process. A special thank you to Coach Durden, Coach @kim_williams22, and all the Cal coaches for this opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team. Go Bears! 🐻💛💙”

A junior at Catalina Foothills High School, Cosgrove swam for her school during her freshman year at the 2021 AIA Division 2 State Championships. She won the 200 free (1:49.92) and 500 free (4:52.05); both were PBs at the time. She has since lowered those times to 1:47.34 and 4:44.67.

Cosgrove swims year-round with Scottsdale Aquatic Club. She represents Canada internationally and participated at the 9th World Aquatics Junior Championships in September. There, she placed 7th in the 800 free with a PB of 8:39.44. A month earlier, she placed 9th in the 200 free (2:00.80), 9th in the 400 free (4:13.71), and 6th in the 800 free (8:43.93). All three times were U.S. Olympic Trials standards. She also competed in the 100/200 back and she picked up a PB in the 50 free (26.40) leading off the SAC relay.

Most of Cosgrove’s best SCY times come from 2022 Winter Juniors West, where she finished 9th in the 500 free, 9th in the 1650 free, and 19th in the 200 free. She also had a strong showing at Austin Sectionals, coming in 9th in the 100 free, 2nd in the 200 free, 4th in the 500 free, 10th in the 100 back, and 5th in the 200 back with PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:30.93

1000 free – 9:56.73

500 free – 4:44.67

200 free – 1:47.34

200 back – 1:58.76

100 back – 54.68

50 back – 26.14

We named Cosgrove to the “Best of the Rest” section on our “Way Too Early” list of top girls recruits from the high school class of 2025. She’ll join #1 Alex Shackell, #3 Claire Weinstein, #13 Elle Scott, and “BOTRs” Alexa McDevitt and Gracyn Aquino in Berkeley in the fall of 2025. Cosgrove’s best times would already score at B1G Championships in the top-16 in the mile and in the B finals of the 200/500 free. She’ll have a great training partner in Weinstein (1:48/4:33/9:25/15:52).

Her brother Colin Cosgrove is a freshman on the Alabama men’s team this year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.