Olympic Trials Qualifier Alexa McDevitt Hands Verbal Commitment to Cal (2025)

High school junior Alexa McDevitt from Mercer Island, Washington, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so stoked to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me through this process; it’s been quite a journey but I am incredibly grateful for all the people I have met along the way. I can’t wait to be a bear!!🧸💛💙”

Cal got out in front of this class very quickly and is building up a juggernaut for the 2025-26 school year. So far, the Golden Bears’ roster will include #1 Alex Shackell, #3 Claire Weinstein, #13 Elle Scott, McDevitt, and Gracyn Aquino. We included both McDevitt and Aquino in our “Best of the Rest” section of the Way Too Early list of the fastest girls in the high school class of 2025.

McDevitt swims for the Bellevue Club Swim Team and Mercer Island High School. Last November, the then-sophomore won state titles in the 200 free (1:48.79) and 500 free (4:53.59). She also teamed up with MI teammate Piper Enge, her sister Hope Enge, and Meg Dahlin to win the 200 free relay, and with Pipe Enge, Gracyn Kehoe, and Clare Watson to win the 400 free relay with a new state record. It’s worth pointing out that McDevitt is also a state record holder in the 200 medley relay, which she won as a freshman when she attended Bainbridge Island High School (there’s an island-hopping joke in there, somewhere).

McDevitt had a big meet in March at Federal Way Sectionals. She won the 1000 and 1650 free, was runner-up in the 200/500 free, and she came in 3rd and 8th in the 200 breast and 200 IM, respectively. She left the meet with PBs in the 100/200/500/1650 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:14.27

200 IM – 2:01.28

100 free – 50.31

200 free – 1:46.72

500 free – 4:49.53

1650 free – 16:46.04

200 breast – 2:12.82

100 breast – 1:03.17

McDevitt had two huge weeks in Irvine last summer, first at Summer Nationals, where she clocked PBs of 2:01.92 in the 200 free and 2:18.03 in the 200 IM, then a week later at Summer Juniors, where she was an A-finalist in the 200/400 IM (6th in both distances) and placed 15th and 19th in the 400 and 200 free. She improved her times in the 400 free (4:20.03) and 400 IM (4:48.24). She had first punched her ticket to 2024 Olympic Trials in the 400 IM at Pro Swim Series-Mission Viejo, where she had dropped 8.3 seconds to with the B final in 4:48.62.

