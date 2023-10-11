Cal Racks Up Another Verbal Commitment for 2025-26: the Highly Versatile #13 Elle Scott

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Elle Scott, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the fall of 2025. She wrote on social media:

“It is with great excitement that I announce my commitment to further my academic and swim careers at the University of California, Berkeley! I thank God, my family, and many friends for all of their support along the way. I am also especially appreciative of both my past and present coaches. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Durden and Coach Marsh for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait for the journey ahead! Go Bears!”

Scott the top breaststroker in the cohort; we ranked her #13 on our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the class of 2025. Since our rankings came out, her family moved from Virginia to North Carolina. She now attends Charlotte Country Day School and swims club with SwimMAC Carolina. Prior to August 2023, she was a student at The Collegiate School and swam for NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. Scott’s twin brother, Jackson Scott, attends IMG Academy for basketball.

As a sophomore at the Virginia Independent Schools State Championships, Scott won the 200 IM (1:59.39) and 100 breast (1:01.74). She also swam fly on the state-champion 200 medley relay (24.31) and anchored the winning 400 free relay (50.15). She holds the VISAA records in the 200 IM and 100 breast and her 2023 performances led to the VISAA Most Valuable Swimmer award.

The polyvalent talent earned most of her short course lifetime bests at the Virginia Swimming LSC Short Course Senior Championships in March 2023, though, where she won the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 100 free, and came in 7th in the 100 back. Two weeks later, she competed at NCSA Spring Championships and placed 14th in the 100 free, 4th in the 50 breast, 4th in the 100 breast, 2nd in the 200 breast, 8th in the 50 fly, 2nd in the 200 IM, and 5th in the 400 IM. Year-over-year, she dropped 1.4 seconds in the 100 breast, 3.1 in the 200 breast, and 2.6 in the 200 IM.

In LCM this summer, Scott qualified for 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 100/200 breast (1:09.70/2:31.65) and 200 IM (2:14.72). She placed 9th in the 200 breast (2:31.65), 18th in the 100 fly (1:00.82), and 3rd in the 200 IM (2:14.72) at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:00.19

200 breast – 2:10.04

200 IM – 1:57.39

400 IM – 4:14.57

200 free – 1:47.82

100 free – 49.73

50 free – 23.36

100 fly – 53.41

A 2022 National Select Camp attendee, Scott will join #1 Alex Shackell, #3 Claire Weinstein, and “Best of the Rest” Gracyn Aquino on the Golden Bears’ roster in the fall of 2025. She would have scored at the 2023 ACC Championships in the B finals of the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

