Is This the Fastest October Ever in the NCAA? | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed the crazy fast swims we’ve seen this October from NCAA dual meets and the first stop of the World Cup in Berlin. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:49 Is this the fastest October in the NCAA Ever?
  • 20:03 Top 3 Swims from Berlin World Cup

SINK OR SWIM

  • 29:20 Would the NCAA be more exciting if it was formatted like college football?
  • 35:08 Will USC or Stanford place higher at 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships?
  • 38:43 Which sport would you most like to see in the LA2028 Olympics? (Flag Football, Baseball/Softball, Cricket, Squash, or Lacrosse)

Freddie
24 minutes ago

Coleman – quit drooling over the UVA women’s team. Saying they have the clear top swimmer in most events is just wrong. Even if you give Gretchen and Alex 3 each, and I think that’s very debatable when you add Bella this year, there are still 7 other events + diving. I don’t see a clear cut UVA favorite after the Walshes and Bella can possibly win 200fr-500fr-4IM and maybe a fly or back and 2IM if she went that route vs a Walsh.

Willswim
35 minutes ago

If Leon were to swim off events at NCAAs (he won’t), I think the most entertaining lineup from a fans perspective would be if he went after Dressel’s events.

Willswim
37 minutes ago

Sink or Swim: Ilya Kharun is the most likely Sandpiper to win an individual Olympic gold during their career.

Sub13
Reply to  Willswim
4 minutes ago

I’m not sure about this one… none of the young crop of sandpipers have current times that are anywhere near an individual Olympic gold, but they’re all young and on the rise so conceivably any of them or none of them could win.

If I had to choose I’d say sink I think. I don’t think he’s particularly more likely to pick up an individual gold than Grimes is at OW.

swimswamswum
Reply to  Willswim
6 seconds ago

Grimes probably has the best chance right now for 2024 via open water but open water can be really unpredictable. All of them have young generational talents in their events (Milak, Macintosh, MOC, Titmus, Ledecky) for 2024 which makes it tough but not impossible.

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

