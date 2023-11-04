Guilherme Da Costa Beats Fernando Scheffer For 200 Free Gold At Jose Finkel

2023 BRAZILIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (JOSE FINKEL)

Day four of the 2023 Brazilian Swimming Championships/Jose Finkel Trophy saw another swimmer add his name to the list of qualifiers for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Guilherme Da Costa punched his ticket in the men’s 200m freestyle, with the 25-year-old hitting a time of 1:46.85 to take the gold.

Opening in 52.53 and closing in 54.32, Da Costa established a new meet record en route to topping the podium. His time also cleared the minimum time standard of 1:47.06 to qualify for Doha.

However, he was the sole swimmer to accomplish the feat, as runner-up, Olympic medalist Fernando Scheffer, posted just 1:47.57 as the silver medalist while Breno Correia rounded out the top 3 in 1:48.27.

On his victory, Da Costa said post-race, “I had it in my head that I could reach this level and win this race. I knew I was trained for this and I did it. I am very happy with the standard achieved.”

Maria Fernanda Costa had already qualified for Doha in the women’s 400m free but the 21-year-old added the 200m free to her program with a victory on night 4.

Costa clocked a mark of 1:58.26 to comfortably get under the QT of 1:58.66. Behind Costa was Aline Rodrigues who was the only other competitor under the 2:00 barrier, registering 1:59.34 as the silver medalist.

Costa was the silver medalist in this 2free event at this year’s Pan American Games. She produced a time of 1:58.12 to fall just .04 outside of the gold medal which was claimed by Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey in 1:58.08.

Additional Winners

Beatriz Bezerra stopped the clock in a time of 26.49 to top the women’s 50m fly podium.

stopped the clock in a time of 26.49 to top the women’s 50m fly podium. The men’s 50m fly saw Gabriel Silva Santos get it done for gold in 23.80, just .01 ahead of runner-up Guilherme Rosolen .

get it done for gold in 23.80, just .01 ahead of runner-up . Ana Vieira was victorious in the women’s 50m breast in 31.17 while Joao Gomes Junior followed suit for the men in 27.05.

was victorious in the women’s 50m breast in 31.17 while followed suit for the men in 27.05. The women’s 400m IM saw Gabrielle Roncatto beat the field in 4:50.88 for gold. Brandonn Almeida was the gold medalist for the men in 4:20.25. Almeida claimed bronze in this event at this year’s Pan American Games, logging a time of 4:18.74 last month in Santiago. Roncatto also landed on the 4IM podium in Santiago, bagging bronze in an effort of 4:44.92 there.

Brazilian Qualifiers for 2024 World Championships Through Day 4