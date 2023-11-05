Two State Records Fall At Arizona High School State Champs (Division I)

Arizona Interscholastic Association State Championships – Division 1

November 3-4, 2023

Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa, AZ

SCY (25 yards)

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) State Championships were held this weekend in Mesa, Arizona. Desert Vista High School improved on their 3rd-place finish from last year to take the girls’ title, while Pinnacle High School defeated defending champions Chaparral on the boys’ side.

Girls’ Recap

Desert Vista topped the team standings with 271 points, becoming the first team to beat defending champions Chaparral High School in ten years.

Top 5 Teams:

Desert Vista High School – 271 Horizon High School – 259.5 Boulder Creek High School – 247 Chaparral High School – 243.5 Red Mountain High School – 133

Desert Vista collected three victories over the course of the meet. Senior Clare Luken reclaimed her title in the 200 free (1:51.05), while her teammate Ellie Kayser got her hand on the wall 1st in the 500 (4:57.30). Kayser and Luken teamed up with Victoria Nguyen and Holland Stocker to capture the 200 freestyle relay with a combined time of 1:36.87.

The Girls Swimmer of the Meet Award went to Gilbert junior Lorin Tobler. She opened with a victory in the 100 fly, where she clocked a personal best time of 54.50 to beat defending champion Sophia Jahn by nearly half a second (54.96). Tobler added her second win, and second best time, in the 100 back at 55.56.

Jahn, a senior from Red Mountain and Michigan commit, secured her third straight title in the 50 freestyle. She logged a 23.36 in finals, however, was 23.29 in prelims.

Boulder Creek High School’s Delaney Barbee opened her high school career with an individual state championship title in the 100 freestyle. The freshman stopped the clock at 50.78, putting her within a second of her personal best time from the Western Zone Senior Championships in March (50.17). She was a key member of Boulder Creek’s winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay, leading off both with times of 26.89 and 51.13, respectively.

Other Event Winners:

200 IM – Baylee Sloan (Casteel), 2:05.73

1-meter diving – Ella Minor (Chaparral), 426.60

100 breaststroke – Corinne Warriner (Hamilton), 1:02.91

Boys’ Recap

Pinnacle High School, led by first-year head coach Lauren Rodrigues, came out on top by just five points to secure the school’s first team title The meet came down to the 400 freestyle relay, as Pinnacle’s team of Lewis Esterly, Jeremy Rosen, Orion Dietz, and Eduardo Flynn stopped the clock at 3:05.67 to clinch the championship.

Top 5 Teams:

Pinnacle High School – 309 Chaparral High School – 304 Brophy College Prep – 256.5 Mountain View High School – 175 Hamilton High School – 154

In addition to the 400 freestyle relay, Pinnacle also got their hand on the wall 1st in the 200 freestyle relay (1:24.71), while Rosen added a victory in the 500. The senior clocked a personal best time of 4:32.69, putting him nearly four seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Chaparral opened finals with a record-setting performance in the 200 medley relay. The team of Ethan Mindlin, Hudson Schuricht, Ethan Reniewicki, and Seth Crow recorded a time of 1:30.66, taking two tenths off their own state record from prelims.

Hudson Schuricht, who is headed to NC State next fall, took down Matt Anderson’s state record in the 100 breaststroke. He hit a 54.51, which is just a few tenths shy of his own personal best set this past July. Schuricht was also the only athlete to break the 1:50-barrier in the 200 IM with a 1:49.87 in finals.

Chaparral’s other multi-event winner was junior Seth Crow, who dominated the 50 freestyle with a best time of 20.00 in finals. Crow’s swim marks a massive improvement from the 21.27 he swam at this meet a year ago. He completed his sprint sweep with a victory in the 100 free (45.16), improving on his 9th-place finish in the event from last year.

The Swimmer of the Meet Award went to Casteel’s August Vetsch. The Cal commit defended his state title in the 100 fly with a best time of 47.22, while in the 200 free he logged a personal best of 1:39.53 to take the title.

Other Event Winners: