Legacy Tiger Savannah Skow Makes Verbal Commitment to Princeton for 2025-26

Savannah Skow, a high school junior from Las Cruces, New Mexico, has verbally committed to the application process* at Princeton University.

“I am so very excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University, and if I am accepted I will attend!! I am extremely grateful to Coach Abby and Coach Juan for giving me this opportunity to further my academic and athletic career! A huge thanks as well to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have all constantly supported me and have helped me reach this point. I cannot wait to be a part of this amazing team! GO TIGERS!!! 🐅🧡🖤”

Skow swims for Las Cruces Aquatic Team and specializes in free, fly, and IM. She holds 8 state records for New Mexico Swimming. At the 2023 New Mexico Swimming LSC Short Course Championships, she won every event she entered (100/200/500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM), earning PBs in the 50 free, 50/100 fly, and 400 IM. A few weeks later she competed at Austin Sectionals and improved her times in the 100/200/500 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM

Similarly, Skow went 6-for-6 in best times at Western Zone Senior Championships at Clovis last summer, winning the 100 fly (1:02.10) and 200 IM (2:21.45) and finaling in the 100 free (4th, 58.18), 200 free (2nd, 2:04.80), 400 free (3rd, 4:26.61), 200 fly (7th, 2:23.39), and 400 IM (7th).

Best SCY times:

100 free – 50.42

200 free – 1:47.65

500 free – 4:52.30

100 fly – 55.12

200 IM – 2:04.96

Skow is a versatile talent who could evolve into a 200 IM/100 fly/200 fly swimmer, a 500 free/200 free/100 free swimmer, or some combination thereof, for the Tigers. Her times would have scored at last year’s Ivy League Women’s Championships in the A final of the 200 free, the B final of the 500 free, and the C finals of the 100 fly and 100 free. It took 2:03.85 to get a second swim in the 200 IM.

Skow’s mother, Jeanette Pipkins, swam for Princeton in the class of 1998. Her uncle, Robert Pipkins, was the first African-American luge racer at the international level. He was on the U.S. Luge Team from 1991-98, competed at the 1992 Winter Olympics and the 1994 Winter Olympics, and won four consecutive U.S. Championships during that time.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

