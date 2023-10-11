Tennessee Set To Host Louisville In Home Opener

Courtesy: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee swimming & diving is set to kick off their home slate on Thursday with a dual meet against Louisville at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

Thursday’s meet will be in Long Course Meters (LCM), which is standard for the Olympics and all world events. In the coming weeks, several members of the UT program will compete in the Pan American Games.

The meet begins at 2 p.m. Attendance is free to the public, however fans should be aware of UT’s clear bag policy as well as the use of metal detectors upon entry. The dual will also be streamed on SEC Network+, and there will be live stats available on Meet Mobile for fans not able to attend.

UT competed in an exhibition dual meet at UNC Wilmington last weekend. The trip also included an open water competition and was a part of Tennessee’s annual trip to the Carolina coast.

Tennessee and Louisville have met in the pool for the last two seasons. Last year, the Lady Vols defeated the Cardinals, while the men fell. Overall, Tennessee’s women hold a 15-4 tally over UofL in dual meets, while the men own a 13-4-1 record.

Event Schedule

200 Medley Relay

800 Free

Men’s 1-Meter Dive

Women’s 3-Meter Dive

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

100 Free

200 Back

Men’s 3-Meter Dive

Women’s 1-Meter Dive

200 Breast

400 Free

100 Fly

200 IM

400 Free Relay

Cardinals Scouting Report

Louisville has competed in three meets so far this season, with duals against Auburn and Xavier as well as the SMU Classic. The men’s squad fell in a dual to Auburn, however defeated Xavier and won the SMU Classic. The women’s team won both dual meets, and placed second during the SMU Classic. Last season, the Cardinals’ women’s squad placed fourth at the NCAA Championships in Knoxville.

Tennessee Roster Loaded with Experience

UT brings back 78 total SEC medals across the roster, which ranks first in the conference by 17. With SEC Swimmer of the Year Jordan Crooks and SEC Diver of the Year Bryden Hattie returning to Rocky Top this season, Tennessee is the first school to return the SOTY and DOTY to the same roster since the award’s inception. Nick Stone joins the pair with a SEC yearly honor of his own, as he took home Freshman Diver of the Year last season. Four Vols and Lady Vols medaled at NCAAs last year, and all four are back this year including NCAA Champion Jordan Crooks .

Two Olympians Featured on Roster

Two Tennessee swimmers have already qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the World Championships this past summer, Jordan Crooks and Mona McSharry both posted qualifying standards for the upcoming Olympics. McSharry will represent Ireland for the second consecutive Olympics, while Crooks will represent the Cayman Islands in his first appearance at the Summer Games.

Up Next

Tennessee has two weeks off before resuming competition with an SEC dual meet with Texas A&M on October 27 in College Station, Texas.