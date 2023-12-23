Hugo Gonzalez Highlights 16 Swimmer Roster For Spain For 2024 Doha; 4 Open Water Swimmers

Six women and ten men will represent Spain for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar this February with competition scheduled from February 2-18th. Pool swimming is scheduled from February 11th-18th.

Spain had no medals this past summer in the pool at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Hugo Gonzalez highlights the men’s side of the roster. Gonzalez was the only individual swimmer to advance to a final in Japan. There he finished 7th in both the 200 backstroke and the 200 IM. He was less than a second off of the podium in the 200 backstroke as he swam a personal best of a 1:56.33. It took a 1:55.34 to win bronze.

The men’s 4×100 freestyle relay advanced to finals. The relay of Sergio de Celis Montaban, Luis Dominguez Calonge, Mario Molla Yanes, and Cesar Castro Valle ultimately finished 8th.

Africa Zamorano Sanz highlights the women’s roster. She was the only swimmer to advance to semifinals this past summer as she finished 11th in the 200 backstroke in a 2:10.76.

The country will also send four open water swimmers. Open water will happen at the start of the Championships as competition is scheduled from February 3rd-8th.

Women’s Roster

Nayara Pineda Lopez

Jimena Ruiz Sanchez

Carmen Weiler Sastre

Africa Zamorano Sanz

Paula Juste Sanchez (relay)

Maria Daza Garcia (relay)

Men’s Roster

Open Water Roster