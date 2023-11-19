Summer Nationals-Qualified Sprinter Sophia Sunwoo (2025) Makes Verbal Pledge to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Sophia Sunwoo from Bellevue, Washington, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University.

“I am absolutely honored to announce my Verbal Commitment to the application process at Princeton University. My journey has been blessed by the unwavering support of my BCST coaches, family, and friends. Thank you coach Abby, Juan and Alex for trusting me with this amazing opportunity. Go Tigers🐅!!”

Sunwoo swims for Newport High School and the Bellevue Club Swim Team. She won the 100 free (50.42) and was runner-up in the 50 (23.31) as a sophomore at the 2022 WIAA Girls 4A State Championships but did not compete at this year’s state high school meet.

She had a number of big swims last December at Winter Juniors West, where she placed 11th in the 50 free, 17th in the 100 free, 20th in the 100 back, and 40th in prelims of the 100 fly, and notched PBs in the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly. This summer, she updated all her LCM times: 50 free (25.92), 100 free (56.75), 200 free (2:05.89), 50 back (29.29), 100 back (1:03.09), 50 fly (27.45), and 100 fly (1:03.49).

Sunwoo owns numerous BCST and Pacific Northwest LSC records. We designated her one of the “Best of the Rest” recruits on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the high school class of 2025.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.64

100 free – 49.26

200 free – 1:48.24

100 back – 54.14

200 back – 1:59.40

100 fly – 54.81

With another 2 years to swim before she heads back east to begin her career at Princeton, Sunwoo would already score in the A finals of the 50/100/200 free and 100 back at the Ivy League Women’s Championships. She would also have made the B final of the 100 fly at last year’s conference meet. Sunwoo will join Delaney Herr (back/free/fly), Savannah Skow (free/fly/IM), and Sydney Willson (distance freestyler) in the Tigers’ class of 2029. Herr is another sub-23 sprinter, while Skow and Willson cover the middle and longer ranges of the freestyle spectrum. This will be the first recruiting class for the new coaching staff led by head coach Abby Brethauer and her assistant coaches Juan Sequera and Alexandra Stevens.

