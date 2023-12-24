John Simmons Hands Verbal Commitment to In-state Texas Longhorns for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

John Simmons from Humble, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for the 2025-26 school year and beyond. He wrote on social media:

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Texas at Austin! I’d like to thank the many special people who have supported me along the way to attaining this dream. First and foremost, I’d like to thank my parents and siblings who were there for all the peaks and valleys I’ve encountered throughout life. Your unwavering love and support mean the world to me. Thanks to my teammates and friends for challenging me in practice everyday, and keeping me happy through hard times. I also wouldn’t be able to swim at the collegiate level without the guidance and support from my coaches. Thank you Coach Chris, Coach Pink, Coach Matt, and Coach H. Finally, I’d like to thank Coach Wyatt Collins and Coach Eddie Reese for giving me this amazing opportunity. Hook ‘em!🤘”

Simmons is a junior at Atascocita High School. Last season, he finaled in the 200 free (9th) and 100 back (13th) at the 2023 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He earned a PB of 49.56 in the backstroke a week earlier at the Region VI-6A meet. More recently, swimming with his club team, Blue Tide Aquatics, Simmons clocked PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free at Winter Juniors West, where he placed 21st in the 500.

Simmons had a strong showing at San Antonio Futures, placing 4th in the 200 free, 8th in the 100 free, 16th in the 100 back, 19th in the 100 fly, 22nd in the 50 free, and 25th in the 200 back. He finished the summer with PBs in the 100 free (52.43), 200 free (1:54.27), 100 back (59.21), 200 back (2:10.34), and 100 fly (57.31).

Best SCY times:

100 back – 49.56

200 back – 1:49.19

500 free – 4:28.39

200 free – 1:36.99

100 free – 45.47

50 free – 20.98

100 fly – 49.80

200 IM – 1:52.50

Simmons will join Clem Camacho and Evan Conti on the Longhorns’ roster in the fall of 2025.

