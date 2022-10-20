Over $1.1 Million In Guaranteed Prize Money Up For Grabs At 2022 FINA World Cup

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

October 21 – November 5, 2022 Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana

SCM (25 meters)

World Cup Central

Prize Money Info

The 2022 FINA World Cup series will offer the same scoring format as it did last year, with swimmers earning points that will count towards a prize purse given out both after each meet and at the conclusion of the three-meet series.

Swimmers will earn points based on both where they finish in an individual event and how many FINA points they score in that swim.

Using each swimmer’s best three results (sum of points for position and performance), the athletes will be ranked and the top 20 per gender will receive prize money for their standing at each stop of the circuit.

There’s no restriction on how many events an athlete can enter, but only their top three performances from each meet will count toward the point total.

At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight will earn prize money, with the winner taking home $100,000 USD.

POINTS BREAKDOWN

The points system is relatively straightforward. If a swimmer finishes third in an event in which they score 915 FINA points, they’ll earn a total of 15.1 points (6 for finishing third, 9.1 for the FINA points score).

Points Awarded For Finish Per Event

Position Points 1st 10 2nd 8 3rd 6 4th 5 5th 4 6th 3 7th 2 8th 1

Points Awarded For FINA Points Per Event

Up to … 999 989 979 969 959 949 939 929 919 909 899 889 879 869 859 Starting from … 990 980 970 960 950 940 930 920 910 900 890 880 870 860 850 Points … 9.9 9.8 9.7 9.6 9.5 9.4 9.3 9.2 9.1 9 8.9 8.8 8.7 8.6 8.5 Up to 849 839 829 819 809 799 789 779 769 759 749 739 729 719 709 …> Starting from 840 830 820 810 800 790 780 770 760 750 740 730 720 710 700 …> Points 8.4 8.3 8.2 8.1 8 7.9 7.8 7.7 7.6 7.5 7.4 7.3 7.2 7.1 7 …>

PRIZE MONEY (USD) – PER MEET

At the end of each stop, $112,000 in prize money will be dispersed to the top 20 swimmers of each gender for a total of $224,000.

RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $12,000 2 $10,000 3 $8,000 4 $6,000 5 $5,500 6 $5,400 7 $5,300 8 $5,200 9 $5,100 10 $5,000 11 $4,900 12 $4,800 13 $4,700 14 $4,600 15 $4,500 16 $4,400 17 $4,300 18 $4,200 19 $4,100 20 $4,000

PRIZE MONEY (USD) – OVERALL

A total of $262,000 will be awarded at the end of the series for the top eight swimmers per gender. Last year, the top 10 earned prize money, which brought the total to $278,000 per gender.

OVERALL RANK TOTAL (USD) 1 $100,000 2 $70,000 3 $30,000 4 $15,000 5 $14,000 6 $12,000 7 $11,000 8 $10,000

Total Guaranteed Prize Money To Be Awarded

Berlin – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Toronto – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Indianapolis – $224,000 ($112,00 per gender)

Overall Series Rankings – $524,000 ($262,000 per gender)

Total – $1,196,000

Additional Prize Money

Swimmers can also earn an additional $10,000 for breaking a world record or winning the same event at all three legs of the series.

During the 2021 circuit, which had four stops, Australian Kyle Chalmers broke the world record in the men’s 100 freestyle, producing a time of 44.84 to break the super-suited mark of 44.94 set back in 2008.

The bonus for winning the same event at every stop was not in place last year, but there were a few swimmers who managed to pull off the four-peat.

Swimmers Who Won The Same Event At Every Leg of 2021 FINA World Cup

2021 Results

Last year, Australian Emma McKeon and South African Matt Sates won the overall series titles, earning them $100,000 apiece to go along with their totals from each individual leg.

Overall, McKeon was the top earner with $144,000, followed by Sates ($140,000). Kira Toussaint ($107,500) and Tom Shields ($103,500) also exceeded the $100K threshold.

You can find the full earnings from 2021 here.

Chalmers, Sates and Shields will all be in the field this week as the series kicks off in Berlin on Friday.