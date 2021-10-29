Watch Kyle Chalmers Historic 44.84 100 Free World Record

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

23-year-old Kyle Chalmers of Australia nearly stopped the world on its axis tonight in Kazan as he posted a monster 44.84 World Record in the men’s short course meters 100 freestyle.

His time knocked .10 off of Frenchman Amaury Leveaux‘s WR time of 44.94 that’s been on the books well over a decade since 2008.

Catch the man in action below, scorching an opening split of 21.40 before closing in 23.44 for his monumental achievement.

44.84 👉 🇦🇺 KYLE CHALMERS set a NEW WORLD RECORD in the 100m FREE! Watch the full event at the Swimming World Cup 2021 in Kazan.#swimming pic.twitter.com/XTFrWSbs7t — FINA (@fina1908) October 29, 2021

As originally reported:

Tonight it was mission accomplished for 23-year-old Kyle Chalmers, as the Australian pumped out a shiny new World Record in the men’s short course meters 100 freestyle.

While competing on day 2 of the final FINA World Cup stop in Kazan, multi-Olympic medalist Chalmers blasted a time of 44.84 to not only stand atop the podium here but also stand atop the list of fastest men ever in the event.

His time overtakes the previous storied World Record of 44.94, a time Frenchman Amaury Leveaux put on the books over a decade ago in 2008. Since then, many have come close, including Russia’s Vlad Morozov who hit 44.95 in 2018 but the record stood tall…until tonight.

Chalmers set the 100m free dominance stage early, having claimed the top seed of the morning in a time of 46.74. That was a relaxed swim from the South Aussie who established a new Australian national record and Oceanic continental record with a blistering 45.03 last week in Doha. That time checked in as the 3rd fastest performance in history.

After registering a new Aussie and Oceanic record in the 50m free yesterday here in Kazan, Chalmers publicly took aim at the 100m free World Record, with his PB standing less than .10 away entering this meet.

Split comparison below shows how Chalmers roared out in the front half, dropping jaws with a big-time 21.40 before clocking 23.44 on the 2nd 50.

Comparative Splits:

KYLE CHALMERS KYLE CHALMERS AMAURY LEVEAUX New World Record Previous Personal Best Current World Record 50m 21.40 21.64 21.72 23.44 23.39 23.22 100m 44.84 45.03 44.94

Chalmers took the 100m freestyle Olympic gold medal in Rio 5 years ago at just 17 years of age, whereas he settled for silver at the 2020 Games in Tokyo behind American Caeleb Dressel.

It’s important to note that Chalmers has had a series of heart surgeries since Rio, all addressing his Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT). He also underwent shoulder surgery in November 2020.