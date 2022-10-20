14-Year Old Sam Marsteiner Swims 4:30 in the 500 Free Just Before Aging Up

NC WOW-WAVE IMX-IMR Dual
- October 15-16, 2022
- Seahawk Natatorium, Wilmington, North Carolina
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Dual Meet, Timed Finals
- Full Meet Results
14-year old Sam Marsteiner kicked off his short course season with a bang last weekend. Marsteiner, a member of the New Wave Swim Team, participated in a dual meet between his club and the Waves of Wilmington team.
The rising high school freshman, likely to be one of the top 10 recruits in his class when those rankings begin, knocked on the door of his personal best times in the 200 fly and 500 free.
Racing against swimmers as many as three years older than him, he won the 500 free (4:30.11) and 200 fly (1:50.11).
His personal best times from March rank him among the top 20 of all-time in both races: 4:28.07 in the 500 free ranks him 11th, and 1:49.82 in the 200 fly ranks him 18th.
Marsteiner ages up in the next few weeks, so the next time he races, it will likely be as a 15-year old.
Other Highlight Races:
- 10-year old Slater Spencer of the Waves of Wilmington finished 2nd in the 500 free in 5:42.54. That was only three-and-a-half seconds shy of his best time done at age group Sectionals in March.