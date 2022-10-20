14-Year Old Sam Marsteiner Swims 4:30 in the 500 Free Just Before Aging Up

NC WOW-WAVE IMX-IMR Dual

October 15-16, 2022

Seahawk Natatorium, Wilmington, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Dual Meet, Timed Finals

14-year old Sam Marsteiner kicked off his short course season with a bang last weekend. Marsteiner, a member of the New Wave Swim Team, participated in a dual meet between his club and the Waves of Wilmington team.

The rising high school freshman, likely to be one of the top 10 recruits in his class when those rankings begin, knocked on the door of his personal best times in the 200 fly and 500 free.

Racing against swimmers as many as three years older than him, he won the 500 free (4:30.11) and 200 fly (1:50.11).

His personal best times from March rank him among the top 20 of all-time in both races: 4:28.07 in the 500 free ranks him 11th, and 1:49.82 in the 200 fly ranks him 18th.

Marsteiner ages up in the next few weeks, so the next time he races, it will likely be as a 15-year old.

Other Highlight Races: