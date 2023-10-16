Kaylee McKeown, Qin Haiyang Running Away With World Cup Crowns After Sweeps in Athens

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS
- Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th
- Athens, Greece
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)
- Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)
Australian backstroke specialist Kaylee McKeown and Chinese breaststroke ace Qin Haiyang are running away with the World Cup overall crowns — which come with a $100,000 bonus — after pulling off another sweep at the second stop in Athens, Greece.
The 22-year-old McKeown now has a total of 117.7 points combined from the first two World Cup stops, opening up a 7.2-point lead over China’s Zhang Yufei. That’s more than double the 3.4-point margin separating the pair after the first stop in Berlin, Germany.
The 24-year-old Qin has amassed 116.7 points, growing his lead over Italy’s Thomas Ceccon from one points to nearly four.
With his runner-up finish in Athens (56.1 points), South Africa’s Matt Sates jumped from 5th to 3rd in the overall series standings — and he says he did it with a fractured wrist suffered at the end of Friday night’s 100 fly victory. Fellow South African Pieter Coetze placed 5th in Athens, but he didn’t crack the top 20 standings overall because he missed the first stop in Berlin.
The top four on the women’s side are the same as the post-Berlin rankings, with 17-year-old American Katie Grimes leapfrogging 19-year-old New Zealand native Erika Fairweather and 21-year-old Australian Lani Pallister in a tight battle for 5th place.
Check out the full prize money breakdown below with Athens alone as well as the combined overall standings:
Men – Athens World Cup Standings/Prize Money
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Total Points in Athens
|Score Points
|Performance Points
|Meet Prize Money
|1
|Qin Haiyang (CHN
|58
|30
|28
|$12,000
|2
|Matt Sates (RSA)
|56.10
|30
|26.1
|$10,000
|3
|Thomas Ceccon (ITA)
|55.10
|28
|27.1
|$8,000
|4
|Michael Andrew (USA)
|53.90
|28
|25.9
|$6,000
|5
|Pieter Coetze (RSA)
|52.40
|26
|26.4
|$5,500
|6
|Danas Rapsys (LTU)
|52.30
|26
|26.3
|$5,400
|7
|Isaac Cooper (AUS)
|47.90
|22
|25.9
|$5,300
|8
|Kieran Smith (USA)
|47.80
|22
|25.8
|$5,200
|9
|Kaito Tabuchi (JPN)
|44.80
|19
|25.8
|$5,100
|10
|Nic Fink (USA)
|44.50
|18
|26.5
|$5,000
|11
|Dylan Carter (TTO)
|43.80
|18
|25.8
|$4,900
|12
|Dimitrios Markos (GRE)
|43.40
|18
|25.4
|$4,800
|13
|Arno Kamminga (NED)
|42.60
|16
|26.6
|$4,700
|14
|Brendon Smith (AUS)
|40.40
|16
|26.6
|$4,600
|15
|Szebasztian Szabo (HUN)
|39.00
|14
|25
|$4,500
Men – Overall 2023 World Cup Series Standings (Berlin + Athens)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Total Points
|Total Prize Money
|1
|Qin Haiyang (CHN)
|116.7
|$24,000
|2
|Thomas Ceccon (CHN)
|112.8
|$18,000
|3
|Matt Sates (RSA)
|110.5
|$15,500
|4
|Michael Andrew (USA)
|108.4
|$12,000
|5
|Danas Rapsys (LTU)
|107.1
|$13,400
|6
|Isaac Cooper (AUS)
|96.1
|$10,600
|7
|Kieran Smith (USA)
|91.5
|$10,100
|8
|Arno Kamminga (NED)
|90.6
|$9,900
|9
|Nic Fink (USA)
|84.8
|$9,700
|10
|Brendon Smith (AUS)
|83.4
|$9,400
|11
|Dylan Carter (TTO)
|83.1
|$9,500
|12
|Ryosuke Irie (JPN)
|81.2
|$9,200
|13
|Trenton Julian (USA)
|81.1
|$9,300
|14
|Szebasztian Szabo (HUN)
|74.2
|$8,800
|15
|Ben Armbruster (AUS)
|74
|$5,400
|16
|Balasz Hollo (HUN)
|72.6
|$8,600
|17
|Kaito Tabuchi (JPN)
|68.7
|$5,100
|18
|Caspar Corbeau (NED)
|65.2
|$4,000
|19
|Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA)
|62.2
|$4,400
|20
|Stan Pijnenburg (NED)
|59.7
|$4,500
Women – Athens World Cup Standings/Prize Money
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Total Points in Athens
|Score Points
|Performance Points
|Meet Prize Money
|1
|Kaylee McKeown (AUS)
|59.10
|30
|29.1
|$12,000
|2
|Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
|55.90
|28
|27.9
|$10,000
|3
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
|55.80
|28
|27.8
|$8,000
|4
|Zhang Yufei (CHN)
|55.30
|28
|27.3
|$6,000
|5
|Katie Grimes (USA)
|52.10
|26
|26.1
|$5,500
|6
|Lani Pallister (AUS)
|50.00
|23
|27
|$5,400
|7
|Erika Fairweather (NZL)
|48.40
|22
|26.4
|$5,300
|8
|Torri Huske (USA)
|46.70
|20
|26.7
|$5,200
|9
|Tes Schouten (NED)
|46.50
|21
|25.5
|$5,100
|10
|Kylie Masse (CAN)
|45.90
|20
|25.9
|$5,000
|11
|Sydney Pickrem (CAN)
|45.00
|19
|26
|$4,900
|12
|Jenna Strauch (AUS)
|43.50
|18
|25.5
|$4,800
|13
|Ingrid Wilm (CAN)
|42.20
|17
|25.2
|$4,700
|14
|Sophie Hansson (SWE)
|41.50
|16
|25.5
|$4,600
|15
|Waka Kobori (JPN)
|41.50
|16
|25.5
|$4,500
Women – Overall 2023 World Cup Series Standings (Berlin + Athens)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Total Points
|Total Prize Money
|1
|Kaylee McKeown (AUS)
|117.7
|$24,000
|2
|Zhang Yufei (CHN)
|110.5
|$16,000
|3
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
|109.9
|$16,000
|4
|Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
|109.7
|$16,000
|5
|Katie Grimes (USA)
|102.6
|$10,800
|6
|Erika Fairweather (NZL)
|102
|$10,800
|7
|Lani Pallister (AUS)
|101.6
|$10,800
|8
|Torri Huske (USA)
|90.9
|$10,100
|9
|Kylie Masse (CAN)
|90.9
|$10,000
|10
|Jenna Strauch (AUS)
|85.1
|$9,400
|11
|Ingrid Wilm (CAN)
|83.5
|$9,200
|12
|Sydney Pickrem (CAN)
|82.5
|$9,000
|13
|Tes Schouten (NED)
|79.5
|$5,100
|14
|Cate Campbell (AUS)
|77.2
|$5,100
|15
|Marrit Steenbergen (NED)
|73.4
|$8,000
|16
|Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)
|70.2
|$4,100
|17
|Maaike de Waard (NED)
|70.1
|$4,200
|18
|Ageha Tanigawa (JPN)
|65.5
|$4,200
|19
|Waka Kobori (JPN)
|65.4
|$4,500
|20
|Alexandria Perkins (AUS)
|58
|–
I am a bit confused. Does this total include prize money for each race too? Qin won $12k overall bonus at each city so bonus is $24k. But what about his earnings for each50-100-200 win? Am I missing something?