Kaylee McKeown, Qin Haiyang Running Away With World Cup Crowns After Sweeps in Athens

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – ATHENS

Friday, October 13th – Sunday, October 15th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Prelims 9:00am (EEST)/ 2:oo am (EDT)

Finals 6:00 pm (EEST)/ 11:00 am (EDT)

Australian backstroke specialist Kaylee McKeown and Chinese breaststroke ace Qin Haiyang are running away with the World Cup overall crowns — which come with a $100,000 bonus — after pulling off another sweep at the second stop in Athens, Greece.

The 22-year-old McKeown now has a total of 117.7 points combined from the first two World Cup stops, opening up a 7.2-point lead over China’s Zhang Yufei. That’s more than double the 3.4-point margin separating the pair after the first stop in Berlin, Germany.

The 24-year-old Qin has amassed 116.7 points, growing his lead over Italy’s Thomas Ceccon from one points to nearly four.

With his runner-up finish in Athens (56.1 points), South Africa’s Matt Sates jumped from 5th to 3rd in the overall series standings — and he says he did it with a fractured wrist suffered at the end of Friday night’s 100 fly victory. Fellow South African Pieter Coetze placed 5th in Athens, but he didn’t crack the top 20 standings overall because he missed the first stop in Berlin.

The top four on the women’s side are the same as the post-Berlin rankings, with 17-year-old American Katie Grimes leapfrogging 19-year-old New Zealand native Erika Fairweather and 21-year-old Australian Lani Pallister in a tight battle for 5th place.

Check out the full prize money breakdown below with Athens alone as well as the combined overall standings:

Men – Athens World Cup Standings/Prize Money

Rank Swimmer Total Points in Athens Score Points Performance Points Meet Prize Money 1 Qin Haiyang (CHN 58 30 28 $12,000 2 Matt Sates (RSA) 56.10 30 26.1 $10,000 3 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) 55.10 28 27.1 $8,000 4 Michael Andrew (USA) 53.90 28 25.9 $6,000 5 Pieter Coetze (RSA) 52.40 26 26.4 $5,500 6 Danas Rapsys (LTU) 52.30 26 26.3 $5,400 7 Isaac Cooper (AUS) 47.90 22 25.9 $5,300 8 Kieran Smith (USA) 47.80 22 25.8 $5,200 9 Kaito Tabuchi (JPN) 44.80 19 25.8 $5,100 10 Nic Fink (USA) 44.50 18 26.5 $5,000 11 Dylan Carter (TTO) 43.80 18 25.8 $4,900 12 Dimitrios Markos (GRE) 43.40 18 25.4 $4,800 13 Arno Kamminga (NED) 42.60 16 26.6 $4,700 14 Brendon Smith (AUS) 40.40 16 26.6 $4,600 15 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 39.00 14 25 $4,500

Men – Overall 2023 World Cup Series Standings (Berlin + Athens)

Rank Swimmer Total Points Total Prize Money 1 Qin Haiyang (CHN) 116.7 $24,000 2 Thomas Ceccon (CHN) 112.8 $18,000 3 Matt Sates (RSA) 110.5 $15,500 4 Michael Andrew (USA) 108.4 $12,000 5 Danas Rapsys (LTU) 107.1 $13,400 6 Isaac Cooper (AUS) 96.1 $10,600 7 Kieran Smith (USA) 91.5 $10,100 8 Arno Kamminga (NED) 90.6 $9,900 9 Nic Fink (USA) 84.8 $9,700 10 Brendon Smith (AUS) 83.4 $9,400 11 Dylan Carter (TTO) 83.1 $9,500 12 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 81.2 $9,200 13 Trenton Julian (USA) 81.1 $9,300 14 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 74.2 $8,800 15 Ben Armbruster (AUS) 74 $5,400 16 Balasz Hollo (HUN) 72.6 $8,600 17 Kaito Tabuchi (JPN) 68.7 $5,100 18 Caspar Corbeau (NED) 65.2 $4,000 19 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 62.2 $4,400 20 Stan Pijnenburg (NED) 59.7 $4,500

Women – Athens World Cup Standings/Prize Money

Rank Swimmer Total Points in Athens Score Points Performance Points Meet Prize Money 1 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 59.10 30 29.1 $12,000 2 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 55.90 28 27.9 $10,000 3 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 55.80 28 27.8 $8,000 4 Zhang Yufei (CHN) 55.30 28 27.3 $6,000 5 Katie Grimes (USA) 52.10 26 26.1 $5,500 6 Lani Pallister (AUS) 50.00 23 27 $5,400 7 Erika Fairweather (NZL) 48.40 22 26.4 $5,300 8 Torri Huske (USA) 46.70 20 26.7 $5,200 9 Tes Schouten (NED) 46.50 21 25.5 $5,100 10 Kylie Masse (CAN) 45.90 20 25.9 $5,000 11 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 45.00 19 26 $4,900 12 Jenna Strauch (AUS) 43.50 18 25.5 $4,800 13 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) 42.20 17 25.2 $4,700 14 Sophie Hansson (SWE) 41.50 16 25.5 $4,600 15 Waka Kobori (JPN) 41.50 16 25.5 $4,500

Women – Overall 2023 World Cup Series Standings (Berlin + Athens)