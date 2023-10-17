Krzysztof Chmielewski Crushes NCAA-Leading 14:41.62 1650 Free in 1st Time Swimming Event

2023 USC Invitational

USC freshman Krzysztof Chmielewski did not disappoint in his 1650-yard freestyle debut on Saturday at the USC Invitational.

The 19-year-old Polish standout is presumably a butterfly specialist since he won a silver medal in the 200-meter fly (1:53.62) at the 2023 World Championships behind Leon Marchand, but he proved his versatility with a 1650 free time of 14:41.62 this past weekend that would have placed 8th at the NCAA Championships last season. It’s the top time in the nation by more than 37 seconds, with the caveat that many teams have yet to contest the 1650 free at dual meets this early in the season.

Chmielewski was within 13 seconds of what it took to win the NCAA title last season (14:28.94 by NC State’s Will Gallant) and within 15 seconds of the Trojans’ school record (14:26.70 by Larsen Jensen at the 2007 NCAA Championships) in his first time ever officially swimming the event. His best 1500-meter free time was a 15:01.89 from Worlds, where he placed 16th.

At last weekend’s SMU Classic, Chmielewski clocked his first 200-yard fly time at 1:41.60, which would have made the B-final at NCAAs last season and placed 10th. This season, his 200 fly time ranks third in the NCAA behind Arizona State’s Ilya Kharun (1:40.68) and Marchand (1:39.65). Interestingly, Chmielewski also posted a 4:15.18 500 free that would not have scored at NCAAs last season.

In other highlights from the USC Invitational, Russian graduate student Vasilissa Buinaia continued her tear to start her first and only season in the NCAA. She tallied lifetime bests in the 50 free (22.08) and 100 free (47.52), both of which rank second in the nation this season behind Gabi Albiero (21.75) and Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh (46.90 relay leadoff vs. Florida).

Before the season began, Buinaia’s best times were 22.53 and 49.52 from last December. Now she’s not far off the USC school records of 21.63 (Kasey Carlson at 2014 Pac-12 Championships) and 47.03 (Louise Hansson at 2017 Pac-12 Championships).

USC’s international talent was on full display this past weekend as Hungarian freshman Minna Abraham ripped a 4:11.77 in the 400 IM, No. 4 in NCAA behind Louisville’s Kim Herkle (4:09.46), fellow Trojan Justina Kozan (4:07.60), and Florida’s Emma Weyant (4:07.51). Abraham split 57.59 on the butterfly leg, 1:04.12 on the backstroke leg, 1:13.15 on the breaststroke leg, and 56.91 on the freestyle leg. She was coming off a 1:57.51 in the 200 IM at SMU Classic the weekend prior, which ranks second in NCAA behind Stanford’s Lucy Bell (1:57.15).

On Friday, Virginia transfer Claire Tuggle made her mark with a nation-leading 500 free time of 4:39.16.