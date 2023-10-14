Claire Tuggle Clocks Nation-Leading 4:39.16 500 Free at USC Invite

2023 USC Invite vs. UCSB, Hawaii and UCSD

Oct. 13-14, 2023

Uytengsu Aquatics Center Los Angeles, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 USC Invite”

Claire Tuggle seems to be adjusting just fine to her new home in Los Angeles.

The University of Virginia transfer tallied a nation-leading time of 4:39.16 in the 500 free on Friday during her second meet with USC, a tw0-day invite featuring UC Santa Barbara, Hawaii, and UC San Diego. Tuggle shaved more than a full second 0ff her previous-best 4:40.41 from last season’s ACC Championships, taking over the top spot in the NCAA rankings ahead of Florida junior Emma Weyant’s 4:39.22 from earlier in the day on Friday.

Tuggle has already posted three lifetime bests in two meets for the Trojans, the other two coming in the 200 IM (1:58.76) and 400 IM (4:12.12) at last week’s SMU Classic. Growing up in Pismo Beach, California, she burst onto the scene at just 12 years old by breaking a 40-year-old national age group (NAG) record in the 500 free (4:49.32) before falling into a five-year plateau that she finally overcame in February.

Tuggle isn’t the only USC swimmer who could be contending for NCAA points in the 500 free next March. Hungarian freshman Minna Abraham, 17, placed 2nd behind Tuggle with a time of 4:41.74, registering the fourth-fastest time nationally in her first time ever swimming the 500 free.

The Trojans also boast the top NCAA time in the men’s 500 free courtesy of Polish freshman Krzysztof Chmielewski, who blazed a 4:15.18 at last weekend’s SMU Classic. On Friday, he beat his twin brother, Michal (4:27.36), with a winning time of 4:16.53.

In other highlights from Friday’s action, the USC women’s 400 medley relay dipped well under the NCAA ‘A’ cut with a winning time of 3:28.33 — faster than the Trojans went at NCAAs last season (3:29.56).

Senior backstroke specialist Caroline Famous led off in 51.63, more than a second faster than Aria Bernal at NCAAs last season, after capturing the individual 100 back title in 51.74. Junior breaststroke ace Kaitlyn Dobler was slightly slower than her NCAA split (57.69 vs. 57.22), but senior Anicka Delgado dropped from 51.96 to 51.87 and Russian graduate student Vasilissa Buinaia anchored in 47.14 — more than half a second quicker than Hanna Henderson’s 47.74 freestyle split from NCAAs. USC would have placed 7th at NCAAs instead of 10th last season based on the quartet’s performance on Friday.

In the men’s 200 IM, Trojans junior Chris O’Grady triumphed in 1:45.65, improving on his 1:46.26 from last weekend. He now ranks fifth in the NCAA in the event.

In the women’s 200 IM, USC freshman Macky Hodges was the only swimmer under two minutes with a winning time of 1:59.18. Her lifetime best is a 1:58.53 from last December. Hodges hit the NCAA ‘B’ cut, but remains almost six seconds off the ‘A’ cut of 1:53.66.