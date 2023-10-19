Why Was Flag Football Added To The Olympics? It’s The Future, Says LA28 Sports Director

Five sports have been added to the Olympic program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, and the one that seems to have raised the most eyebrows is flag football.

The sport, although not contested on the big stage to the extent of full-contact football in the National Football League (NFL), opens the door for mass participation in the game without the same risk of serious injury.

“Flag Football is the future, and the tip of the spear for American Football’s international growth, with approximately 20 million flexible players across over 100 countries with gender balance in participation,” LA28 Sports Director Niccolo Campriani said during the IOC session officially announcing the five new sports.

“Lastly, the inclusion of flag football opens the door to a game-changing partnership with the NFL, the world’s largest professional league. NFL commitment in this journey is total – not a one-and-done – reflecting its long-term determination to collaborate with the International Federation of American Football and the Olympic Movement in the interest of sports worldwide.”

The decision to add flag football to the Olympics comes after the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) partnered to form Vision28, a joint venture with the goal of continuing to grow the game globally.

In a press release published shortly after the announcement, the NFL describes flag football as “a short, fast, non-contact and gender-equal format, renowned as the most accessible and inclusive version of American football” and says that it’s “spearheading exceptional worldwide participation growth in American football, especially among women and girls.”

The NFL is not only open, but encouraging active players to participate in the Games in less than five years’ time, which would certainly make flag football one of the most-viewed sports in LA.

The NFL is “encouraging” active players to compete in Flag Football events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, per @FOS 🔥 Which players would you be most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/EQ1Zuqyx6J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2023

Along with flag football, squash will be making its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games, while lacrosse, cricket, and baseball/softball were also added after appearing in previous editions.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach noted that the new sports will put “iconic” American sports on display for the world.

“The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique,” Bach said in a statement.

“Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally.”