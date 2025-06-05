Long Beach To Host Swimming Competition For 2028 Paralympics

For the first time since the Olympics and Paralympics started being held in the same city in 1988, there will be two different venues for the swimming competitions.

On Tuesday, organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics unveiled the plan for Paralympic venues, with the swimming competition scheduled to be held in Long Beach.

A temporary outdoor aquatics center will be built on a lot adjacent to the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center for the Paralympic swimming competition.

The swimming venue for the Olympic Games will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Events for Paralympic swimming will take place in backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. Mixed medley relays will be held also.

Competitors will compete in heats based on disability classification, which will have them either diving into the pool or starting a race directly in the water.

It will be the first time that different swimming venues will be used for the Olympics and Paralympics since 1984, but that was also the last year that the two events were held in different cities. The Paralympics were split between Stoke Mandeville, England and Long Island, New York, while the Olympics were in Los Angeles.

China won the most medals during swimming at the 2024 Summer Paralympics with 54 (22 gold, 21 silver, 11 bronze). The United States won 30 medals, 10 of them gold.

In addition to swimming, Long Beach will also host blind football, canoeing, climbing, rowing shooting and sitting volleyball during the Paralympics.

“The Paralympic venue plan ensures that Los Angeles’ first-ever Paralympic Games will take place in incredible existing stadiums and arenas across the region while creating the best possible experience for athletes and fans across the 560 events with accessibility top of mind,” LA 2028 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a press release.