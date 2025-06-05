Big 12 Finalist Julie Rose Transferring From Cincinnati To NC State

Julie Rose of Denmark has announced her commitment to swim and study at NC State beginning this fall for the 2025-2026 school year. Rose will arrive at NC State from Cincinnati where she spent two years with the Bearcats.

“Very excited to be joining @packswimdive for the next two! Grateful for everyone who’s helped me on this journey!”

As a freshman, Rose finished her season at the Big 12 Championships. She made the ‘A’ final in all three of her individual events, finishing 6th in the 200 free (1:47.45), 7th in the 200 IM (1:59.21), and 8th in the 200 breast (2:12.66).

This past season, Rose swam to a lifetime best and 11th place finish in the 200 breast with a 2:12.44. She also finished 10th in the 200 free (1:48.00) and 13th in the 200 IM (2:00.53). Those swims were season bests.

Rose’s Best SCY Times:

200 breast: 2:12.44

200 IM: 1:59.21

200 free: 1:47.45

The NC State women finished 5th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships and went on to finish 10th at 2025 NCAAs. Freshman Leah Shackley led the team at both meets with 81 points at ACCs and 37 at NCAAs.

Based on her best times, Rose would have made the ACC ‘C’ final of the 200 breast this past season. NC State had three finalists in the event, one in the ‘A’, one in the ‘B’, and one in the ‘C’ final. Freshman Lisa Nystrand led the team in the 200 breast this past season with a 2:08.30.

Rose is also not far off scoring in the 200 free as it took a 1:46.56 to make it back and a 1:58.69 in the 200 IM to earn a second swim.