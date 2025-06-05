Thomas Heilman Clocks 50.78 100 Fly To Lower Own Boys’ 17-18 NAG Record

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thomas Heilman added another National Age Group Record to his impressive resume on Thursday morning at the U.S. National Championships in Indianapolis, chipping two one-hundredths off his own mark in the heats of the men’s 100 butterfly.

Heilman produced the top time of the session in 50.78, eclipsing his previous boys’ 17-18 record of 50.80 set at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

The 18-year-old showed more front-half speed than he did last summer, turning in 23.90 at the 50, 33 one-hundredths under his record pace, before closing in 26.83.

Split Comparison

Heilman, 2024 Olympic Trials Heilman, 2025 Nationals 24.23 23.90 50.80 (26.57) 50.78 (26.83)

When Heilman initially broke the NAG record last year as a 17-year-old, he erased the longstanding mark of 51.10 set by Michael Phelps at the 2003 World Championships.

Now with multiple sub-51 swims under his belt, Heilman enters tonight’s final as a favorite to book his ticket to the 2025 World Championships, having narrowly missed with a 3rd-place finish in the 200 fly on Tuesday. He was also in last night’s final of the 50 fly, placing 7th in a lifetime best of 23.57.

The Virginia commit heads into the ‘A’ final with a gap of nearly four-tenths on the next-fastest qualifier, 50 fly champion Dare Rose (51.15), while Shaine Casas, who owns the quickest best time in field at 50.40, advanced in 3rd in 51.46.

After qualifying for his first Olympic team at last summer’s Trials in the 100 and 200 fly, Heilman was a semi-finalist in the 200 fly in Paris, placing 10th in a time of 1:54.87, while in the 100 fly, he failed to earn a second swim, adding more than a second from his Trials PB in the prelims (51.82) to finsih 18th.

He did, however, walk away with the first Olympic medal of his career, earning a silver medal after swimming a prelim leg of the men’s 4×100 medley relay.