Nevada HS State Champion Garrett Taylor To Swim For University of the Pacific (2025)

Distance freestyle and butterfly specialist Garrett Taylor has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of the Pacific in the fall of 2025. Taylor attends Coronado High School and trains with the Boulder City Henderson Heatwave swim team. He plans to study environmental engineering.

“I’m excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of the Pacific. I’d like to thank my family, my teammates, and my coaches for helping me pursue my dream, as well as the wonderful coaching staff at the University of the Pacific for giving me this opportunity. Go Tigers! 🐯”

Taylor was a 2025 NIAA 5A State Champion (SCY) in May, winning the 100 fly with a time of 52.16. He also placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:58.68). In addition, he was part of the 400 free relay team that finished 1st, while his 200 free relay team placed 2nd.

Recently, at the Western Zone Senior Championships (SCY) in April, Taylor posted a lifetime best in the 1650 free with a time of 16:15.91, finishing 3rd. Individually, he earned second swims in five events, placing 4th in the 200 fly (1:53.56), 6th in the 500 free (4:46.63), 7th in the 400 IM (4:11.32), 12th in the 100 fly (52.17), and 12th in the 200 IM (1:59.47).

In late February and early March, at the Speedo Sectionals in Oceanside (SCY), Taylor achieved personal bests in the 1000 free (9:32.43) and the 100 fly (51.05) during prelims. He placed 9th in the 200 fly (1:50.82), 10th in the 1000 free, 18th in the 500 free (4:38.63), and 30th in the 100 fly (52.17). His time in the 1000 free qualifies him for the 2025 Futures Championship in Madison.

Taylor also posted strong performances at the 2024 Nevada State Championship (SCY) in November. He placed 2nd in both the 200 fly (1:51.72) and the 500 free (4:37.31), 4th in the 200 free (1:41.75) and the 1000 free (9:47.12), 6th in the 1650 free (16:20.47) and the 100 back (54.07), and 10th in the 200 back (1:56.87). All times are altitude-adjusted.

He recorded personal bests in the 200 free, prelims of the 500 free (4:35.25), 1650 free, prelims of the 100 back (53.71), prelims of the 200 back (1:56.10), and prelims of the 200 fly (1:50.44) at the meet. His performances in the 500 free and 200 fly also qualify him for the 2025 Futures Championship in Justin.

Top Yard Times

200 Free – 1:42.95 (1:41.75 altitude adjusted)

500 Free – 4:40.25 (4:35.25 altitude adjusted)

1000 Free – 9:32.43

1650 Free – 16:15.91

100 Fly – 51.05

200 Fly – 1:51.64 (1:50.44 altitude adjusted)

The University of the Pacific has a Division I swimming program that competes in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). Pacific placed 1st at the 2025 Men’s MPSF Championships. Taylor could make a strong contribution to the team, particularly in distance events. His 1000 freestyle time would have ranked 1st on the team last season, and his 1650 freestyle time would have ranked 2nd.

Taylor will join Casey Lowenborg, Max Ciciarelli, Jonah Bergerson, and Gian Carlo Bocchino on Pacific’s campus this fall. Lowenborg also holds a strong time in the 500 free (4:40.99), 1000 free (9:40.22), and 1650 free (16:02.69).

