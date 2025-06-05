Claire Curzan on Outside Smoke Redemption Win: “I was really happy I was in Lane 1”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets (Updated 6/02)
- Live Results
- How To Watch (USA Swimming Network)
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2
After missing the Olympic team by the slightest of margins last year, Claire Curzan bounced back one year later in Indianapolis. Swimming out of lane 1, Curzan swam a huge lifetime best in the 200 back final, touching first in 2:05.09. This puts the NCAA champion back on Team USA, who swept the backstroke events (50-100-200) at the 2024 World Championships in Doha.
i just realized this but anastasiya shkurdai had the same event profile evolution as claire — started out a sprinter flyer and now swims backstroke almost exclusively w a specific 200 back focus (shkurdais pb is a 206 high). curzan and shkurdai also both finished behind torri in the 50/100 fly at world jrs in 2019!
She has matured so much from that little 16 year old that made the team in 2021. Her journey has not been easy and it’s been heartbreaking to watch and it makes sense why so many people were standing up and cheering for her last night.