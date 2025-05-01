Hear Aussie Olympian Kyle Chalmers Predict Inaugural 50s Stroke OLY Champions

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last month, you know that World Aquatics announced the addition of 50s of backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games event lineup.

The swimming community’s response has been mostly positive, with Olympians and swim enthusiasts vocalizing their excitement for these rapid-fire races.

Speculation of who potentially could be the first-ever 50m sprint Olympic champions is happening all over the world and it’s not just limited to swim fans in the stands.

World Aquatics recently asked Australian Olympic multi-medalist Kyle Chalmers who could be at the top of the podiums just about three years from now.

To start, he’s not shy about pegging an Aussie duo for the men’s and women’s 50m backstroke, identifying Isaac Cooper and Kaylee McKeown as the inaugural champions.

Via the social media post below, hear who else Chalmers has tabbed for gold and his reasoning for the predictions.

Kyle Chalmers Who have you got for the 50m in @LA28 😉 we are going to back at this 3 years from now and check these answers 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ka65sIhvuX — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) May 1, 2025

Chalmers’ Predictions: