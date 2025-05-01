Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hear Aussie Olympian Kyle Chalmers Predict Inaugural 50s Stroke OLY Champions

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the last month, you know that World Aquatics announced the addition of 50s of backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games event lineup.

The swimming community’s response has been mostly positive, with Olympians and swim enthusiasts vocalizing their excitement for these rapid-fire races.

Speculation of who potentially could be the first-ever 50m sprint Olympic champions is happening all over the world and it’s not just limited to swim fans in the stands.

World Aquatics recently asked Australian Olympic multi-medalist Kyle Chalmers who could be at the top of the podiums just about three years from now.

To start, he’s not shy about pegging an Aussie duo for the men’s and women’s 50m backstroke, identifying Isaac Cooper and Kaylee McKeown as the inaugural champions.

Via the social media post below, hear who else Chalmers has tabbed for gold and his reasoning for the predictions.

Chalmers’ Predictions:

  • 50m back – Isaac Cooper (AUS) & Kaylee McKeown (AUS)
  • 50m breast – Adam Peaty (GBR) & Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)
  • 50m free/fly – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

FST
37 minutes ago

Ruta really would be a great story.

Lpman
1 hour ago

Going with Walsh 50 fly and Armstrong 50 back

50 br is a toss up to me because there will be no King and not so sure Ruta will be at that level in 2028
Same for the men’s 50 br. Not sure if Peaty can be that elite in 2028. Certainly a contender, but not a favorite like he was from 2016-2021

