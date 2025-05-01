Kylie Masse Lowers Canadian Record In 50 Backstroke (27.13)

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

As the world revs up to compete for the first set of stroke 50 Olympic medals, Kylie Masse reaffirmed she’s a force to be reckoned with. At 29 years of age, the Canadian popped a new national record of 27.13 in the prelims of the Pro Series in Fort Lauderdale.

Masse, who holds the national records in all three backstroke events, beat her own best time of 27.18 from the 2022 Canadian Trials. The fastest non-Masse Canadian time stands at 27.37 by Ingrid Wilm from 2023 Mare Nostrum in Monaco.

She also gave Katharine Berkoff’s 27.12 U.S. Open Record a scare, coming just .01 shy of the time Berkoff turned in at America’s 2022 International Team Trials. Masse and Berkoff both get another crack at this record side-by-side tonight, as will American record holder Regan Smith.

Worldwide, Masse ranks at #3 this season behind Kaylee McKeown (27.06) and Wan Leitan (27.09). Masse moved herself into the all-time top ten performers in the event, surpassing Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros and Aussie Mollie O’Callaghan.

All-Time Top Performers – Women’s 50 Backstroke

1) Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 26.86 (2023)

2) Liu Xiang, China — 26.98 (2018)

3) Zhao Jing, China — 27.06 (2009)

4) Wan Leitan, China — 27.09 (2025)

5) Regan Smith, USA — 27.10 (2023)

5) Kira Toussaint, Netherlands — 27.10 (2021)

7) Fu Yuanhui, China — 27.11 (2015)

8) Katharine Berkoff, USA — 27.12 (2022)

**9) Kylie Masse, Canada — 27.13 (2025)**

10) Etiene Medeiros, Brazil — 27.14 (2017)

Masse trains under Ben Titley, who she followed to Madrid when he moved there from the High-Performance Centre in Toronto in 2022. She medaled in a third straight Olympic Games last summer, picking up bronze in the 200 backstroke.