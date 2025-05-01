Pan American Games Silver Medalist Brayden Taivassalo Transferring From Texas To ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Breaststroker Brayden Taivassalo has announced that he will transfer to Arizona State University for the 2025-2026 season. Taivassalo, a sophomore at the University of Texas, has two years of eligibility remaining.
The SEC, the conference in which the Longhorns compete, has reportedly set a 22-man roster limit for its men’s swimming and diving teams in anticipation of the House vs. NCAA settlement being approved, though the issue of roster limits is causing Judge Claudia Wilken to delay granting her final approval.
Before joining the Longhorns, Taivassalo set the Canadian 18 & Under record in the 200 breast (long course meters) and was a member of both the Canadian Junior National Team in 2022 and the Senior National Team in 2023.
Early in his freshman season, Taivassalo secured a silver medal in the 200 LCM breast at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he touched 2nd behind Jake Foster with a time of 2:10.89. Additionally, Taivassalo competed a few months prior at the 2023 World Championships in Japan, placing 30th in the same event.
At the 2024 Big 12 Championships, also during his freshman campaign, Taivassalo won gold in the 200 breast (1:53.28) and claimed silver in the 100 breast (52.28).
Top SCY Times:
- 100 Breaststroke: 52.28
- 200 Breaststroke: 1:52.20
- 200 IM: 1:46.15
Taivassalo is a significant addition to the Sun Devils’ breaststroke group. His best 200 time would have ranked 2nd on the team’s depth chart for the 2024-25 season, behind Andy Dobrzanski‘s 1:51.93 and ahead of Oscar Bilbao‘s 1:52.31. His 100 personal best would have situated him 3rd, behind Dobrzanski’s 51.27 and Bilbao’s 51.99.
Furthermore, Taivassalo’s best time in the 200 breast would have been fast enough to capture silver at the Big 12 Championships this past season, where Dobrzanski and Bilbao delivered a 1-2 punch with the times mentioned above.
This is the fifth high-profile transfer to Arizona State this offseason. Recently, Adam Chaney, a key piece of many of Florida’s NCAA record-setting and winning relays, announced he would use his fifth-year of eligibility with the Sun Devils. Chaney was originally slated to return to Florida but did not compete for the Gators this season and entered the transfer portal in January as a graduate transfer.
Additionally, the Sun Devils have added SEC champion Andrew Taylor, NCAA All-American Remi Fabiani, and NCAA qualifier JT Ewing via the transfer portal this NCAA offseason.
ASU just wrapped up their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference and has established itself as the new superpower, winning by over 600 points ahead of 2nd-place University of Arizona. The Sun Devils secured a 6th place finish at the NCAA Championships last month after capturing the overall title during the 2023-24 season.
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour
Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.
FFT SOCIAL
Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster
FFT is a SwimSwam partner.
ASU is getting some serious commits and transfers across a wide range of disciplines. Not enough to break up the Texas hegemony yet, but Herbie and co are easily proving capable of running the show. Excited to see just how far up they can move next year and what they can get out of some of these talented transfers.
Yeah it’s objectively been the most fun thing to watch over the last year I think. Bob is a fantastic coach, but Herbie’s got that “energy” that draws in a lot of recruits and makes programs better in a hurry. They weren’t starting as low as a Notre Dame or a Pitt, but it’s like the little spikes of interest those guys got. Going back a few years Todd DeSorbo at Virginia had this energy immediately.
Herbie does social differently than Virginia, but it’s still a great strategy, and it’s working for him. What the two programs have in common is transparency. They invite media in over and over again, post everything on the internet, answer almost every questions we… Read more »
ASU had a great year for a first year head coach and considering how many seniors left and considering they lost Leon hubert Owen McDonald and zalan. Seems like they will come back
Nice choice. I think both Taivassalo and Ewing need to improve their top speed if they want to get faster at 200, and Herbie seems very good at that.
ASU’s transfer class could perhaps be a top-10 team all by itself