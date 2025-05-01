Pan American Games Silver Medalist Brayden Taivassalo Transferring From Texas To ASU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Brayden Taivassalo has announced that he will transfer to Arizona State University for the 2025-2026 season. Taivassalo, a sophomore at the University of Texas, has two years of eligibility remaining.

The SEC, the conference in which the Longhorns compete, has reportedly set a 22-man roster limit for its men’s swimming and diving teams in anticipation of the House vs. NCAA settlement being approved, though the issue of roster limits is causing Judge Claudia Wilken to delay granting her final approval.

Before joining the Longhorns, Taivassalo set the Canadian 18 & Under record in the 200 breast (long course meters) and was a member of both the Canadian Junior National Team in 2022 and the Senior National Team in 2023.

Early in his freshman season, Taivassalo secured a silver medal in the 200 LCM breast at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he touched 2nd behind Jake Foster with a time of 2:10.89. Additionally, Taivassalo competed a few months prior at the 2023 World Championships in Japan, placing 30th in the same event.

At the 2024 Big 12 Championships, also during his freshman campaign, Taivassalo won gold in the 200 breast (1:53.28) and claimed silver in the 100 breast (52.28).

In 2025, after competing at the SEC Championships in Texas’ first year since moving from the Big 12, he did not make the Longhorns’ NCAA roster. At SECs, he reached the ‘A’ final in the 200 breast, finishing 7th with a time of 1:53.95, slightly slower than his prelim time of 1:53.42. He also placed 12th in the 100 breast with a time of 52.40. His best 200 breast time of 1:52.20 was achieved at the Texas Midseason Invite in November, while his 100 breast time remains unchanged from the 2024 Big 12 Championships.

Top SCY Times:

100 Breaststroke: 52.28

200 Breaststroke: 1:52.20

200 IM: 1:46.15

Taivassalo is a significant addition to the Sun Devils’ breaststroke group. His best 200 time would have ranked 2nd on the team’s depth chart for the 2024-25 season, behind Andy Dobrzanski‘s 1:51.93 and ahead of Oscar Bilbao‘s 1:52.31. His 100 personal best would have situated him 3rd, behind Dobrzanski’s 51.27 and Bilbao’s 51.99.

Furthermore, Taivassalo’s best time in the 200 breast would have been fast enough to capture silver at the Big 12 Championships this past season, where Dobrzanski and Bilbao delivered a 1-2 punch with the times mentioned above.

This is the fifth high-profile transfer to Arizona State this offseason. Recently, Adam Chaney, a key piece of many of Florida’s NCAA record-setting and winning relays, announced he would use his fifth-year of eligibility with the Sun Devils. Chaney was originally slated to return to Florida but did not compete for the Gators this season and entered the transfer portal in January as a graduate transfer.

Additionally, the Sun Devils have added SEC champion Andrew Taylor, NCAA All-American Remi Fabiani, and NCAA qualifier JT Ewing via the transfer portal this NCAA offseason.

ASU just wrapped up their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference and has established itself as the new superpower, winning by over 600 points ahead of 2nd-place University of Arizona. The Sun Devils secured a 6th place finish at the NCAA Championships last month after capturing the overall title during the 2023-24 season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.