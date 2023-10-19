WADA Says Russian Anti-Doping Agency Still Not Compliant

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) provided an update on the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) last week, stating that the agency remains non-compliant and isn’t even eligible to be considered for reinstatement until certain criteria are met.

In a recent press release, WADA said that RUSADA is already non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code and now faces new consequences as a result of non-conformity relating to national legislation that was identified during a virtual audit in September 2022.

RUSADA has disputed the sanctions and the matter will now be taken up with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“Today, WADA has received formal notification from RUSADA that it disputes WADA’s allegation of non-compliance, the proposed consequences and reinstatement conditions,” WADA said on October 13.

“WADA will shortly refer the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for its consideration. As such, the consequences will not apply until such time as CAS makes its ruling. ”

In December 2020, the CAS partially upheld WADA’s ban on RUSADA, reducing the sanction from four years down to two in the wake of the doping scandal in which the McLaren Report detailed a large, state-sponsored doping program to help shield Russian athletes from being banned.

WADA said it has been monitoring RUSADA since those sanctions were implemented and is still waiting for all of the conditions to be met before it can be considered for reinstatement.

“Until all the reinstatement conditions are met, RUSADA cannot be considered for reinstatement. In addition, RUSADA will not be eligible for reinstatement under the CAS Award until the non-conformity related to its national legislation (described above) is resolved.”

WADA also noted that there are three non-compliant national organizations at present, with the anti-doping organizations of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Gabon joining Russia on the list.