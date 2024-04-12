Fangli Changes From Romania To Hungary, Tjon-A-Joe Now For Netherlands

While covering international meets this week, two significant changes in sporting citizenship have come to light.

First, Henrietta Fangli confirmed to SwimSwam that she is now representing Hungary internationally instead of her native Romania. She is a multiple Romanian national record holder, owning the LCM 50 breast (32.23) and 100 breast (1:09.25) benchmarks.

Already Fangli has started having an impact on the Hungarian record board.

Racing at the 2024 Hungarian National Championships, Fangli fired off a new lifetime best of 1:07.50 to take the women’s 100m breaststroke title.

Fangli split 32.30/32.20 to crush her previous career-quickest time of 1:09.25 produced at the 2023 edition of the competition. Additionally, Fangli’s result overtook the Hungarian national record of 1:07.79 Agnes Kovacs put on the books nearly 25 years ago at the 2000 Olympic Games.

Fangli’s result qualifies for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The second international move came from Renzo Tjon-a-Joe, with the 28-year-old shifting from native Suriname to now represent the Netherlands.

His Instagram post on March 26th of this year displays pictures from his citizenship ceremony where Tjon-a-Joe commented, “Excited to represent the Netherlands on the international stage.”

Tjon-a-Joe is a multiple Surinamese national record holder including the LCM 50m free (21.88), 100m free (48.80) and 50m fly (24.35).

He is currently racing at the 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet, an Olympic selection competition. He already earned Paris 2024 selection with his lifetime best of 21.88 in the 50m free from the 2023 edition of the competition. As long as no swimmer beats that time, he may be headed to his 3rd Games.