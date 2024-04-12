2024 PSS San Antonio Day 3 Prelims Scratches: Leah Smith Opts 400 IM, Still No Blake Pieroni

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

This Friday morning’s PSS prelims session in San Antonio will fire off the heats of the women’s and men’s 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM, and 100 fly.

US Olympian Leah Smith was originally the top 400 IM seed, but scratched out of that event and will hone in solely on the 200 free (7th, 1:56.90). Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel opted out of her 10th seed in the 200 back. Instead, Gorbenko will focus on her 13th seed in the 200 free (1:58.18) as well as now the top seed in the 400 IM (4:37.36).

Olympian Blake Pieroni is still not seen on this second set of updated prelims heats sheets. After missing out on the 100 free yesterday, which he competed in at PSS Westmont, Pieroni is again scratching another freestyle prelims race, 200 free (7th seed).

In the men’s 200 back, along with top-8 seeds #7 Kai Van Westering and #8 Nate Stoffle, a total of seven swimmers scratched out of the top three circle-seeded heats. Similarly in the aforementioned women’s 400 IM, an identical seven top-24 seeds scratched out of the meet, including Smith.

The only other event with top-8 seeded scratches was the men’s 100 fly, where NCAA All-Americans Gal Cohen Groumi (4th seed) and Aiden Hayes (7th seed) have opted out.

Now, despite yesterday Siobhan Haughey only swam the 100 free, today Haughey is expected to stay for both the 200 free and 100 fly prelims. Haughey is a known freestyler, but recently flexed an elite stroke versatility with Worlds bronze in the 100 breast two months ago. Haughey is seeded 11th in the 100 fly at 58.12.

DAY 3 FRIDAY PRELIMS SCRATCH REPORT