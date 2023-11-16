Canadian National Teamer Julie Brousseau Will Join University of Florida in 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julie Brousseau from Ottawa in Ontario, Canada, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning next fall. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at University of Florida! A huge thank you to my coaches, family, and friends for the endless support! Go gators!!!🐊🧡💙”

A member of the Swimming Canada National Team, Brousseau specializes in breast, free, and IM. She represented her country at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Israel last September, where she led the Canadian team with 7 medals (2 silver and 5 bronze), more than half of the total team medal haul (13). Individually, she won silver in the 200 free (1:58.10) and bronze in the 200 IM (2:13.74) and 400 IM (4:38.45). She also contributed to the 3rd-place 4×100 medley, 4×100 free, 4×200 free, and mixed 4×100 free relays.

Brousseau also represented Team Canada at the 2023 Pan American Games in October, where she won gold medals in the 400 IM (4:43.76) and as a member of Canada’s 4×100 free relay.

In 2022, she tied the record for most medals at a Canada Summer Games when she won a total of 11 (6 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze). Later that summer she competed at 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, where she placed 6th in the 200 breast.

Brousseau trains under coach Scott Faithfull at the club team Nepean Kanata Barracudas.

Best LCM times (converted):

400 IM – 4:38.45 (4:05.09)

200 IM – 2:13.66 (1:57.53)

800 free – 8:50.16 (9:54.01)

400 free – 4:11.32 (4:41.59)

200 free – 1:58.10 (1:43.51)

100 free – 55.51 (48.56)

100 fly – 1:02.67 (55.19)

200 fly – 2:16.93 (2:00.83)

Brousseau will join Addison Reese, Gracie Weyant, and Sofia Plaza on the Gators’ roster. She is one of three Canadians headed to Gainesville next fall; she will be joined on the men’s side by Paul Dardis and Aiden Norman. The trio will be welcomed by fellow Canadians Lilly Daley, currently a freshman, and sophomores Josh Liendo, Edouard Fullum-Huot, and Eric Brown, while senior Mabel Zavaros will have just graduated after a stellar career in orange and blue.

