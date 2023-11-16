Shackell and Crush Siblings Show-Up at CSC Fall Frenzy, Alex Shackell Posts 50.47 100 Fly

2023 CSC Fall Frenzy

November 3-6, 2023

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2023 CSC Fall Frenzy”

2023 World Championships medalist and US National Team member Alex Shackell led a strong contingent of swimmers at the CSC Fall Frenzy meet, becoming the 2nd fastest 100 butterflier of all-time in the 15-16 age-group in the process.

With her time of 50.47, Shackell bested the field in the 100 butterfly by almost 2 seconds, cutting a half second off of her previous best. Shackell’s time moves her up to #2 all-time in the 15-16 age-group, only trailing National Age Group Record holder Claire Curzan (49.51). Her performance also puts her ahead of some of the likes of Regan Smith, Torri Huske, Olivia Bray, and Gretchen Walsh in the age-group rankings.

US Women’s 15-16 100 yd Butterfly Top 5 All-Time:

Note: there is an incorrect entry in USA Swimming’s Database for this event as Ariel Spector’s 49.96 is not supposed to be in this dataset.

Shackell also posted personal-best times in the 400 IM (4:08.99), 100 backstroke (53.65), and 500 freestyle (4:46.84) to cap-off her strong weekend. Her time in the 400 IM moves her up to 29th all-time in the 15-16 age-group. In addition, though she didn’t go a best time in the event, Shackell came a tenth of a second off her personal best in the 200 butterfly with a final time of 1:53.66 en route to winning the event.

Alex Shackell’s twin brother Andrew Shackell also had a successful weekend, dropping time in 5 events: the 500 freestyle (4:32.15), 100 freestyle (46.31), 100 backstroke (55.93), 200 freestyle (1:40.65), and 50 freestyle (21.52).

Another sibling duo, Johnny Crush and Charlotte Crush from Lakeside Swim Team, also had a strong showing.

15-year-old Charlotte Crush posted a personal best in the 500 freestyle (4:55.60), along with winning the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, and 50 freestyle. Though she did not post best times in those events, she still posted some of the top times historically in the 15-16 age-group. Her time of 51.25 in the 100 backstroke moves her up to #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group in her fastest swim since moving up from 13-14. Likewise, her time of 1:52.53 in the 200 backstroke moves her up to 24th all time for 15-16.

Johnny Crush showcased his freestyle and backstroke prowess by finishing top 2 in the 50 freestyle (20.33), 100 freestyle (44.29), 200 freestyle (1:37.96), 500 freestyle (4:30.60), 100 backstroke (48.23), 200 backstroke (1:45.37), and 100 butterfly (48.35).

Carmel Swim Club’s Gregg Enoch posted several wins throughout the weekend, taking victories in the 500 freestyle (4:24.78), 200 IM (1:49.48), and 200 butterfly (1:46.17). Notably, he won the latter of those three events by a dominant 4 seconds, coming within a tenth of his personal best (1.46.11).