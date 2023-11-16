2023 NC State Invite Day 1 Live Prelims (Leon Will Swim the 500 Free, Not 200 IM)

2023 NC State/GAC Invitational
- November 16-18, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims Finals
- Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern
- Participating teams: Arizona State, NC State, Virginia Tech, Army, Duke
- Meet Results
The 2023 NC State, all-yards invitational kicks off on Thursday morning in Greensboro. There, US National Teamer Kennedy Noble will start her competition in the 200 IM, and Arizona State’s Hubert Kos will race as the top seed in the 200 IM.
The big news though is that Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, the world’s best IMer and arguably best male swimmer, period, won’t swim the 200 IM where he’s the fastest in history. Instead, he opens with a 500 free on day 1, with eyes on a potential record-setting performance.
WOMEN’S 500-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09
Top 8:
MEN’S 500-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 200-YARD IM — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90
Top 8:
MEN’S 200-YARD IM — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 50-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15
Top 8:
MEN’S 50-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS
- NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21
Top 8:
