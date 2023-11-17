2023 Ohio State Invitational: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion, Columbus, Ohio

Long Course Meters (50 meters) Prelims, Short Course Yards (25 yards) Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #12M/#4W Ohio State, #4M/#8W Indiana, #16M/#3W Louisville, #14M Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio (diving), Cal (diving), Pitt (diving)

The second day of the 2023 Ohio State Invitational continues Friday night with SCY finals of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back.

Defending NCAA Champion Brendan Burns highlights the men’s 100 backstroke for Indiana. Burns, who posted a time of 43.61 to win the NCAA title last March, qualified 5th in the LCM version of the event this morning.

The 200 freestyle for women is shaping up to be quite the showdown. Junior Anna Peplowski led all qualifiers this morning, but Amy Fulmer will look to challenge her for the win tonight. Fulmer, who owns a best time of 1:42.94, just marginally trails Peplowski who owns a best of 1:42.86.

The 100 breaststroke is bound to be a great race for both the men and the women. Denis Petrashov and Josh Matheny were separated by just 0.02 this morning, so look for them to pick up where they left off earlier today. For the women, teammates Hannah Bach and Josie Panitz will go head-to-head tonight. Both swimmers have best times in the 57-second range, and both clocked 1:09 LCM swims this morning.

WOMEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

Top 10:

Ohio State ‘A’ (Funderburke, Bach, Zenick, Ivan) – 1:34.46 Louisville ‘A’ (Hay, Welch, Regenauer, Albiero) – 1:35.39 Ohio State ‘B’ (Harrison, Panitz, Russo, Fulmer) – 1:35.64 Indiana ‘A’ – 1:36.20 Louisville ‘B’ – 1:37.74 Indiana ‘B’ – 1:37.88 Notre Dame ‘A’ – 1:38.29 Cincinnati ‘A’ – 1:38.76 Notre Dame ‘B’ – 1:42.27 Cincinnati ‘B’ – 1:43.04

Ohio State kicked off day 2 of finals with a dominant win in the 200 medley relay. Nyah Funderburke led off in 23.93, Hannah Bach posted a time of 26.28 on the breaststroke leg, Katherine Zenick swam a time of 22.96 on the butterfly leg, and Teresa Ivan anchored in 21.29. Their time of 1:34.46 is an NCAA ‘A’ qualifying time.

Louisville finished 2nd as Abby Hay (24.47), Ella Welch (26.84), Christiana Regenauer (22.74), and Gabi Albiero (21.34) combined to post a time of 1:35.39. This was also under the NCAA ‘A’ cut.

Ohio State ‘B’ rounded out the top three with a 1:35.64 performance. Tristan Harrison clocked an opening split of 24.58, Josie Panitz posted a time of 26.67 on the second leg, Catherine Russo clocked 23.04 on the butterfly leg, and Amy Fulmer anchored in 21.35.

MEN’S 200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:20.67, NC State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.71

Top 10:

Indiana ‘A’ (Burns, Matheny, Frankel, Wight) – 1:23.84 Indiana ‘B’ (Barr, Brooks, Lee, Miroslaw) – 1:24.30 Notre Dame ‘A’ (Janton, Faikish, Wilburn, Guiliano) – 1:24.61 Notre Dame ‘B’ – 1:25.80 Louisville ‘B’ – 1:26.48 Louisville ‘C’ & Ohio State ‘B’ – 1:26.65 N/A Notre Dame ‘C’ – 1:26.93 Indiana ‘D’ – 1:27.41 Notre Dame ‘D’ – 1:27.68

Indiana took 1-2 to open the night in the men’s medley relay. The ‘A’ team, which consisted of Brendan Burns (21.40), Josh Matheny (23.39), Tomer Frankel (19.83), and Gavin Wight (19.22) finished in a time of 1:23.84. Their ‘B’ team touched just over a half second behind, clocking a 1:24.30.

Notre Dame A & B finished in 3rd and 4th place, respectively. Tommy Janton (21.45), Sean Faikish (24.51), Cason Wilburn (20.41), and Chris Guiliano (18.24) teamed up to post a 1:24.61. Their ‘B’ touched just over a second back, finishing in a time of 1:25.80. The split by Guiliano is one of the fastest in the country this year, just trailing the 18.17 split by Josh Liendo from last night at the Georgia Invite.

Notably, Louisville ‘A’ and Ohio State ‘A’ were both disqualified due to a false start on the butterfly to freestyle exchange.

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

Top 10:

Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 50.83 Katherine Zenick (Ohio State) – 51.66 Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 52.11 Morgan Kraus (Ohio State) – 52.59 Sze Yeo (Indiana) – 52.81 Tristan Harrison (Ohio State) – 52.84 Avery Spade (Indiana) – 53.81 Megan Deuel (Notre Dame) – 54.41 Lily Hann (Indiana) – 54.66 Katie Forrester (Indiana) – 54.68

Senior Gabi Albiero of Louisville led the 100 butterfly from start to finish, clocking a season best time of 50.83 in the process. Albiero took out the first 50 in a time of 23.80, before closing in 27.03 to take the win. Placing 2nd tonight was Ohio State senior Katherine Zenick, who recorded a time of 51.66.

Christiana Regenauer, a graduate student from Louisville, finished 3rd tonight with a time of 52.11. That swim checks in just over a second shy of her best time of 51.03 from the 2023 ACC Championships.

Sze Yeo of Indiana had a particularly great performance tonight, as she lowered her best time of 53.44 down to 52.81 to take 5th. Indiana was well represented in tonight’s A-final, as they placed 5th, 7th, 9th, and 10th.

MEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

MEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

MEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

MEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (2023)

(2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

MEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

WOMEN’S 800-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

MEN’S 800-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL